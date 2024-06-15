Tottenham are looking at a £50 million potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from the Premier League, with the Dane widely tipped to quit Spurs this summer.

Hojbjerg set to leave Spurs with successor targeted

Hojbjerg was a mainstay player under previous Spurs head coaches - José Mourinho, Nuno Espírito Santo and Antonio Conte - but the midfielder was relegated to the bench more often than not during Ange Postecoglou's first full season in charge.

Hojbjerg actually featured 39 times in all competitions under Postecoglou last term, but only eight out of his 36 league appearances came as full starts. The 28-year-old is therefore looking for more opportunities, and it was reported this week that Hojbjerg is keen to follow Tanguy Ndombele out the Spurs exit door.

The former Southampton star, who Tottenham signed for around £20 million in 2020, has gone on to make 184 appearances for the club in total - chipping in with 10 goals and 16 assists during his four-year stay in north London.

However, it appears this summer may well be Hojbjerg's last in a Lilywhites jersey, as the Spurs recruitment team reportedly look at replacements for him. Tottenham are rumoured to eyeing a central midfielder as one of their main transfer priorities with the window now open, and are still in the mix to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Postecoglou is a big fan of Gallagher, but much will depend on whether the Chelsea favourite is willing to swap Stamford Bridge for a rival club - or whether two clubs would be willing to do business.

It is perhaps wise to have alternatives to the England international, and one is apparently Everton's Amadou Onana.

Tottenham looking at signing Amadou Onana from Everton

As per journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Tottenham are looking at signing Onana from Everton, with the Toffees setting a price tag of around £50 million.

The 20-year-old made 30 league appearances as a mainstay of Sean Dyche's midfield, and has been praised as one of Europe's brightest talents in the past.

"He's a really exciting footballer. I know sometimes when we speak about players it's very difficult to measure potential," said former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez on Onana to Sky Sports.

Amadou Onana's best league games for Everton last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Burnley 0-2 Everton 8.52 Everton 1-0 Sheffield United 7.71 Everton 3-0 Sheffield United 7.69 Brentford 1-3 Everton 7.42 Luton Town 2-1 Everton 7.33

"We're talking about a 20-year-old boy that is probably one of the most talented young players at that age in European football. That's how excited we are in Belgium. He's already played in two major leagues in Germany and France, he joined Lille for a big fee and nothing is going to faze him to go into a new project after a big transfer fee.

"He has the physicality and the presence of a player Everton fans know very well - a Marouane Fellaini type. I can understand the excitement around Everton, this is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this time."