Tottenham are believed to be interested in signing a new defender dubbed an "absolute tank", with another Premier League club also keen on snapping him up.

Spurs have made a hugely impressive start to the Ange Postecoglou era at the club, with some of the football extremely eye-catching, and their new manager proving to be a popular appointment. After 17 matches in the league this season, Tottenham sit fifth in the table, and if it wasn't for a string of bad luck with injuries, they could easily be in a higher position.

Unfortunately, things unravelled during the 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea at the beginning of November, with injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison acting as a major blow, considering how influential both were in the early months of the season. Both are still missing for Postecoglou, but they haven't been the only absentees, with the likes of Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon also sidelined, among a number of other players.

These fitness woes could force Spurs to make new signings in the January transfer window, should Postecoglou feel that he hasn't got the desired squad depth to mount a top-four challenge. Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is one player who has been linked with a move to Tottenham, while Everton's impressive young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has also been seen as a potential target, as well as Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo.

Spurs join Man Utd in race for Marc Guehi

According to a new report from Spain, Tottenham are also interested in signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, seeing him as a good option to bring in and bolster the defence. They are believed to have their "sights set" on him.

Manchester United are also keen on snapping up the England international, however, as they also look to improve in a weak area of the pitch. It could cost Spurs or United as much as £60m to bring him in.

Guehi could be a fantastic signing by Spurs in January, although whether he wants to leave midway through the season, with Euro 2024 fast approaching, remains to be seen. The 23-year-old could feel that his best chance of featuring prominently for England next summer is if he is playing every week, as is the case at Palace currently, and he wouldn't necessarily be afforded that luxury at Tottenham.

Marc Guehi's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 16 Clearances per game 4.6 Aerial duel wins per game 1.5 Tackles per game 1.3 Pass completion rate 87.4%

That being said, the lure of moving to a Champions League-chasing club with an exciting manager could appeal, and it may even help his stock rise a lot more, getting him in the public eye every week and improving his chancs of becoming a star man for his country.

Goalkeeper Josef Bursik has described Guehi as an "absolute tank" in the past, following their time together at England Under-21 level, and he is someone who should be seen as a primary target for Spurs, even though he wouldn't arrive on the cheap next month.