Tottenham are looking into signing a £45 million star this summer, with his club now potentially forced into selling him amid their financial woes.

Spurs drawing summer transfer shortlist

Ange Postecoglou recently admitted that the Spurs squad needs a lot of work done over the next few transfer windows to reach their required level, but it's safe to say the recruitment team have done an excellent job during his reign thus far.

The signings of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison last summer have been key to Tottenham's position in the table and fight for a Champions League place, while Timo Werner's addition on loan has also proved successful - so much so that they could opt to sign him permanently from RB Leipzig.

Technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team have cherry-picked players from across the continent who are seemingly tailor-made for Postecoglou's system, with the biggest example being van de Ven, whose searing pace allows Spurs to play their aggressive high line defensively.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the league this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.40 James Maddison 7.33 Pedro Porro 7.12 Cristian Romero 7.08 Manor Solomon 7.05

The aim for Tottenham is to continue building upon their transfer success under Postecoglou and to avoid mishaps like the club-record signing of flop Tanguy Ndombele.

One of their key goals for the next summer window is bringing in a midfielder, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looking pretty likely to leave Spurs as things stand.

They've been repeatedly linked with a move for Conor Gallagher as an option, as the England international's contract expires next summer and there is still no sign of a renewal.

A deal could be difficult to pull off, though, given the rivalry between both Chelsea and Spurs. Atalanta's Ederson is rumoured to be a Tottenham alternative to Gallagher heading into ther summer, but it appears another could well be Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Tottenham looking at signing Dewsbury-Hall

According to talkSPORT this week, Tottenham are looking into signing Dewsbury-Hall as Leicester may be forced into a painful sale.

The midfielder has bagged a sensational 11 goals and 13 assists in 38 Championship appearances this term, standing out as one of their star players, but the Foxes need to balance their books after posting £90 million losses for the last financial year.

Leicester's loss could be Tottenham's gain, as Postecoglou's side join the host of teams keeping tabs on the £45 million-rated Dewsbury-Hall heading into this summer.

"He is a wonderful demonstration of someone who works very hard and he has proved that if you work hard the opportunities come your way," said former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

"It is a real joy as a coach and a manager to see a young player come through the system here over many years and then score his first goal at his home stadium in front of his home supporters that he has dreamt of doing all his life.

"What’s very important for him is to keep proving his point and he needs to find consistency. He has certainly done that since he has come into the team and he’s been a revelation for us.

"He is a young man that is very determined. He has great human qualities as well. His humbleness, his vision of where he wants to go is very clear and he knows that is just about work. It is staying calm, staying focused and improving yourself every game."