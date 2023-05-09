Tottenham Hotspur are on course to end the 2022/23 campaign without a trophy or a permanent manager after another difficult year for the club.

They started the season with former Premier League-winning manager Antonio Conte at the helm but are ending it with Ryan Mason as the caretaker boss for the second time, after interim Cristian Stellini was relieved of his duties.

Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy now faces the huge task of appointing a manager to finally bring success back to north London as they have not won a single major trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008.

They have won one major honour in the 21st century and they could change that by nailing the summer transfer window and their next managerial appointment to give themselves a chance in the 2023/24 campaign.

What's the latest on Luciano Spalletti to Tottenham?

One manager who is reportedly in the running for the job, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galletti, is current Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti, who is said to be being monitored by Spurs heading into the summer.

The Italian boss' contract with the Serie A title winners is due to expire in June and the report claimed that there are doubts over whether or not he will extend his stay in Naples.

Other reports suggest that an extension will be offered, though the club are yet to officially announce any details, further raising uncertainty in the short term.

This could hand Levy a huge opportunity to swoop for him and the Tottenham chairman could finally bring winning ways back to the club by appointing the 64-year-old.

Would Spalletti bring success to Spurs?

Journalist Josh Bunting recently claimed that the tactician "has always had the credentials to lead a team to success" after he secured the Serie A title with Napoli and this is backed up by his record elsewhere.

Spalletti won two Italian Cups with Roma and four trophies, including two league titles with Zenit Saint Petersburg during his time in Russia, which shows that he knows how to get teams over the line in both cup competitions and domestic leagues.

The experienced boss, who was once dubbed a "genius" by journalist Mina Rzouki, also plays an exciting brand of football.

Opta and Flashscore journalist Owuraku Ampofo has also described his style of football as "scintillating" and playing in this way could get the supporters on board and give them something to believe in, which could then provide Spalletti with the time he needs to build a squad capable of implementing his tactics.

The veteran manager has also proven himself to be able to end a long-term trophy drought at a club as his title success this season ended Napoli's 33-year wait for a Scudetto, which bodes well for his chances of repeating the same with Spurs.