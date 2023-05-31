Tottenham Hotspur endured a miserable 2022/23 campaign and missed out on any form of continental qualification last weekend despite defeating Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road.

Arriving at the close of play, Spurs had to stomach finishing eighth place in the Premier League table and are still on the lookout for a permanent manager to replace Antonio Conte, who left in acrimonious circumstances back in March following a major outburst at his side due to their poor performance in a disappointing 3-3 draw away to Southampton.

Now, Daniel Levy and company are charged with finding a replacement for the Italian maverick and he has since failed to land high-profile names such as Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot in his mission to provide some stability in N17.

The Daily Mail report that former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim are now in the frame for the Spurs vacancy; however, it is still no clearer who will be their new manager come the start of next term.

Can Luis Enrique help to revive Tottenham Hotspur?

It has been reported recently that Luis Enrique is one of the names in the running to be the next Spurs boss.

Rao Sport transcribed by The Evening Standard have also detailed that the 53-year-old is the preferred choice to succeed Luciano Spalletti at Napoli; however, their president, Aurelio de Laurentiis has said in an interview that Enrique wants to manage in the Premier League, stating: "We discussed [joining Napoli with Enrique] but I can tell you that he has Premier League clubs in mind."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Dean Jones believes that Enrique would be a big-name appointment for Tottenham if Levy was to approach him.

Jones told FFC: "He's pretty much the biggest name out there now, maybe the sexiest name in some people's eyes, but we'll have to see what Tottenham decide here. It also has to go hand in hand with whatever happens in terms of the sporting director and some managers won't really want to commit without knowing what's going on there."

Enrique has certainly earned his stripes as a boss and is most famed for his time at Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, one Spanish Super Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and of course, the UEFA Champions League during his spell at the Catalan giants, as per Transfermarkt.

Unsurprisingly, his success at La Blaugrana also brought individual honours and Enrique was crowned as the 2015 FIFA World Coach of Men's Football for his work at Barcelona.

In terms of his style of play, Enrique would certainly excite the Spurs' support with his preference to operate on the front foot in a 4-3-3 system that relies on attacking width and would surely bring in the offensive armoury to suit his prospective aims, as per Coaches Voice.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given Enrique some massive praise in the past, stating in an interview quoted by BeSoccer: "But [Luis Enrique] has the level to train everywhere, no problem at all. Luis Enrique is one of the best managers I have ever seen. He is a friend of mine so I know he can do whatever he wants."

Most recently, Enrique was manager of the Spanish national team between 2018 and 2022 and narrowly lost out to Italy in the Euro 2020 semi-final on penalties despite being in control of a side in a transitional period, as per BBC Sport.

ESPN detail that the Gijon-born coach was admired by Spain players who were keen to see him stay on despite their exit from the last-16 stage at the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, praised the progress he made during his time with Spain, stating: "Luis Enrique is a top-level manager, who agreed to take over on a financially weak offer and turned down attractive offers from English clubs. We will speak with him after the World Cup to assess the work that is being done and he will have complete freedom if he wants to leave. I'm really grateful to him. He renewed the blood of the National Team with players under 20 years of age and reunited everyone around the Spain team."

Spurs need someone who can combine bringing through youth and also command a dressing room full of senior players and Enrique could be an ideal candidate to move the club forward long-term.