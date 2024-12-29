Tottenham have now reportedly tabled a fresh offer of £37m to sign a new attacker who has been catching the eye this season, though they may have to wait until the summer to complete any deal for him.

Tottenham eyeing January reinforcements

At the midway point of the campaign, Tottenham find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League, with Ange Postecoglou's side having lost more games than they have won this season.

One major area of concern has been in defence, where Archie Gray has been asked to deputise thanks to injuries to all of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies and now Radu Dragusin.

Postecoglou has already revealed that Tottenham plan to strengthen in the January transfer window, saying ahead of the Nottingham Forest clash that "Like I said a while ago, we've been planning. A lot of it was going to be around where we're at around this time. [It’s] fair to say we're still a little bit short in a couple of areas and we need to reinforce.

“But January is trickier in terms of what sort of players you can bring in. For us, ideally - for any club, I guess - you want to bring in people who are going to make you stronger."

Now, the Evening Standard claim that a centre-back and a versatile forward are top of their January wishlist, amid reports linking them with Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov as well as ex-Everton man Ben Godfrey.

Beyond January though, Tottenham already seem to be planning for next summer.

Tottenham table £37m bid for forward

That comes as reports out of Spain claim that Tottenham have tabled a €45m (£37.3m) bid to sign Brighton forward Facundo Buonanotte, who is currently starring on loan with Leicester City.

The Argentina international, who is expected to spend the season with the Foxes, has grabbed four goals and two assists in 15 outings at the King Power, though he has not been able to prevent them from slipping into the relegation zone.

Facundo Buonanotte in the Premier League 24/25 Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 5 Shots on target per 90 0.85 Progressive passes per 90 3.14

Still just 20 years old, the versatile forward's form has caught the eye, with talent scout Jacek Kulig taking to X to dub him "fantastic" and a "huge talent".

That has also caught the eye of Tottenham, with the report explaining that the north Londoners have "identified Buonanotte as a key piece for the team's future", and have "taken a firm step in their interest" by submitting a formal offer of €45m (£37.3m).

Buonanotte still has three and a half years left to run on his £25,000 a week deal at the Amex, but with there already being a log-jam in Fabian Hurzeler's attack, regular football elsewhere could be a tempting proposition for the 20-year-old.

Any deal would almost certainly take place in the summer, but could certainly fill the versatile attacking berth that Spurs seem to be on the hunt for.