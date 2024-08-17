Tottenham chiefs have made an approach to sign an "exciting" Premier League forward, with the north Londoners moving for new signings quickly in the last week, as showcased by their latest capture of Wilson Odobert from Burnley.

Spurs announce out-of-the-blue signing in Wilson Odobert

On Friday, Ange Postecoglou's side surprised pretty much everyone with their signing of Odobert in a £25 million deal from Turf Moor.

There had been next to no links with the 19-year-old who scored three goals and bagged two assists in 29 top flight appearances last season, but the Lilywhites confirmed his arrival in very sudden style - handing Postecoglou a new winger who can alternate with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min.

Tottenham had been linked with Pedro Neto, before the Portuguese joined Chelsea, and other marquee wide players. However, Odobert comes as an astute option with plenty of potential, and one who's been lavished with praise as a top talent already.

“We talk about the team settling and stuff and as I’ve told you, some of the guys who will be the heroes for us this season, you don’t see them but I see them in training, and we have to be prepared for them to come into the team,” said Vincent Kompany on Odobert during his time at Burnley.

“Guys like Wilson are these type of guys. You can see the talent. It’s a matter of time. Is it tomorrow? Is it in a week or a month’s time? We don’t know. We’ll go with them. Just like Luca Koleosho, we’ve some exciting players and hopefully they’ll be able to show it very soon for us. We’ll need it.”

The Frenchman has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at N17, and will wear the shirt number 28, replacing Tanguy Ndombele in that regard.

Tottenham make enquiry for Brighton winger Simon Adingra

According to HITC, Odobert isn't the only winger who Spurs have made an approach for recently. Indeed, it is believed Brighton winger Simon Adingra has been subject to an enquiry from Tottenham as well. The Ivorian scored six goals and bagged an assist over 31 Premier League appearances last season, with the Seagulls adopting a firm 'not for sale' stance ahead of deadline day.

It remains to be seen if Spurs try their luck again after sealing a deal for Odobert, but the 22-year-old is very highly-rated and Brighton have a glowing reputation for developing top talents.

"He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark," said Brighton technical director and ex-Scotland star David Weir, when they first signed him in 2022.

“He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations. He’s a talented young player who we’ve had an eye on for a while, and we’re looking forward to helping him with his development.”