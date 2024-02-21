Tottenham have made a pre-summer approach to sign a £39 million Brazilian after he was apparently recommended by Fabio Paratici.

Spurs keen on new midfielder for Postecoglou

The north Londoners are said to be keen on signing a new midfield running man, as Ange Postecoglou personally wants a number eight who can alternate with James Maddison (Miguel Delaney).

Spurs have been heavily linked with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher among others for that specific role, with West Ham star Lucas Paqueta, Juventus ace Adrien Rabiot and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong among the rumoured Tottenham midfield targets as well - at least according to reports.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace March 2nd Aston Villa March 10th Fulham March 16th Luton Town March 30th West Ham April 2nd

The north Londoners are currently chasing a top four finish and qualification for the Champions League next season, and this would do wonders to attract some of Europe's most in-form midfielders.

Another player who Spurs are very keen on is Atalanta star Ederson, with ex-transfer chief Paratici apparently telling the club to make a move for him. The Italian advises the Lilywhites on a consultancy basis, with elements of his footballing ban being lifted, which allow him to do so.

The Brazilian is said to have been recommended to Tottenham by Paratici, with La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Andrea Ramazzotti sharing an update on Spurs' interest in Ederson.

Tottenham make pre-summer Ederson approach

According to the reporter, in a fresh piece for the Italian newspaper this week, Tottenham are among the clubs to have "asked for information" on Ederson alongside Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, Atalanta are believed to be unwilling to let him go unless it's for around £39m, especially when factoring in just how crucial the South American midfielder has been in Bergamo.

Ederson is also believed to be happy where he is, so this move could be a complicated one.

"He is the most important player, the one who can never be missing among the starters," said former Atalanta striker German Denis in an interview with Corriere di Bergamo (via Atalantini.online).

"I like this year a lot, he has improved and does a lot of work in midfield, both in the defensive and offensive phases. Muriel? Lucho is the second player I like the most because when he is in shape he turns the game around, he has great quality shots and intuitions, he is fun."

South American football expert Tim Vickery has also branded the player a "versatile" asset.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well," said Vickery.

The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."