Tottenham have made an out-of-window bid to sign a player called the "new Pedri" as technical director Johan Lange attempts an early move, according to a surprise report this week.

Spurs' aim to sign a new forward and promising talents

Ange Postecoglou is on record stating his wish for Spurs to become a dream destination for some of Europe's brightest young talents, as his side continue to be linked with some of the continent's most exciting starlets.

Tottenham remain admirers of Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge, despite failing to sign him in the January window, and they've also been named in the race for AC Milan teenager Franceso Camarda.

This comes after their brilliant capture of Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall, with Spurs beating Barcelona to his signing on January deadline day.

“You can try to sell a vision to someone, but if there’s tangible physical evidence of it… Anyone who has watched us since I’ve joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be," said Postecoglou on his aim to bring in promising talent.

“That’s not just me saying it, we’re actually doing it. OK, we’re not the finished product by any stretch. But we’re giving young players an opportunity. Destiny, Pape and Micky, all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

“We’re building a team. From our perspective, it’s pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. There aren’t too many hidden gems around."

Tottenham have appeared to err on the side of a younger face when it comes to bolstering their senior squad, ever since Postecoglou's arrival last summer. Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Brennan Johnson, who are all under the age of 23, have been brought in most recently with all three set to play a key role over the coming years.

Spurs, though, have been tipped to sign another forward this summer by reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano - and it's a good possibility that the new attacker in question will have many years ahead of him.

Now, as per Catalan source E-Noticies, Lange is moving very quickly for one of his targets.

Tottenham make out-of-window bid to sign Pablo Torre

According to their information, Tottenham have unexpectedly tabled a £26 million bid to sign Pablo Torre from Barcelona this summer.

Pablo Torre's best La Liga games for Girona this season Game Match Rating (via WhoScored) Girona 4-3 Atletico Madrid 6.53 Real Betis 1-1 Girona 6.53 Girona 3-0 Rayo Vallecano 6.51 Girona 2-1 Valencia 6.42 Girona 1-0 Las Palmas 6.40

The 21-year-old, who's been described as the "new Pedri" by E-Noticies, is currently on loan at Girona but it is "not ruled out" that he makes a move to England. Barca president Joan Laporta is open to selling Torre, with the Catalans looking to fund their own transfer plans.

“We all know how much quality Pablo has. This is the Pablo we need, he can help us a lot,” said Michel after Girona's 4-3 win over Atletico this season.

“Turning between the lines he has so much quality, really, I think his ability to turn is up there with the best in the world.”