Tottenham Hotspur have made contact to sign a £56 million star this summer, coming after claims that manager Ange Postecoglou thinks he'd fit in "seamlessly" at Spurs.

Attackers eyed with Spurs ready to back Postecoglou this summer

A report by The Times this week claimed Postecoglou is set to be backed by Tottenham in the transfer market this summer, with the same source also stating that they want to bring in a new forward, centre-back and midfielder.

This comes after the Lilywhites head coach admitted that his club need to implement serious change, as he hints that many players could also be moved on and the journey is "not for everyone".

"We need change. Change has to happen," Postecoglou said on the future at Spurs.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

Tottenham's dismal run of form since start of April Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey. It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone."

Postecoglou also makes a Spurs comparison to Arsenal and Liverpool, who both looked almost unrecognisable from the teams they were when they started to have success in the Premier League.

Going by Tottenham's disappointing end to 2023/2024, despite such a promising start, it's evident that they need to reinforce key areas. Technical director Johan Lange is believed to have his eyes on new attackers for Spurs, and one interesting player they've been linked with is RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo.

The Spaniard, who's racked up four goals and five assists in 21 Bundesliga appearances this term, has a glowing reputation and pundit Paul Robinson has praised Spurs for targeting Olmo.

“I think he’s a good player and has attracted a lot of Premier League interest," said Robinson to Tottenham News.

"If Tottenham are in for players like that, that can only be a good thing. You can’t question the Spurs recruitment."

According to a report by Sport Bild, as relayed by Sport Witness this week, Tottenham are one of the clubs who've already been in contact over signing Olmo - who is thought of as a potential bargain despite being valued at around £56 million.

Interestingly, Postecoglou is also a huge fan of Olmo, and believes he'd fit "seamlessly" into his Spurs system - as per GiveMeSport.