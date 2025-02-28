Looking to add to the likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, Tottenham Hotspur have now reportedly made contact in pursuit of signing another two rising stars for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham transfer news

Spurs' struggles have been clear for all to see all season. Whilst they've suffered injury after injury to leave Postecoglou with no choice but to field makeshift backlines and blunt attacking trios, there's an argument to be made that the Australian hasn't helped himself at times.

Remaining stubborn over his tactics, the Lilywhites have been exposed over and over again, including in a recent 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Those in North London shouldn't be too quick to put all of the blame on their manager, however, given how little squad depth he has been handed over the last year or so. It's a problem that simply must be solved when the summer transfer window swings open and one which could once again be helped by the arrival of future stars.

According to The Boot Room, Tottenham have now made contact in the race to sign both Christos Mouzakitis and Charlampos Kostoulas in a double swoop from Olympiacos this summer.

Facing competition from North London rivals Arsenal as well as Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, Spurs should be desperate to get one over on their Premier League counterparts and land two impressive talents in the process.