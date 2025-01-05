Tottenham are set to be busy in the January transfer window, and have now made an enquiry about signing a new midfielder for Ange Postecoglou in the winter window, though they may have to wait to secure his arrival in north London.

Tottenham's transfer plans

Currently marooned in the bottom half of the Premier League with 10 losses in 20 games, Tottenham are in the midst of a crisis.

Injuries have crippled their campaign to date, with all of their centre-backs missing through injury or illness in the second half of their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United. Elsewhere, both Richarlison and Wilson Odobert have been sidelined for much of the season, while Rodrigo Bentancur has served a long ban and Guglielmo Vicario is set to be absent until February.

Such issues have forced Postecoglou to make ends meet, with Archie Gray and Djed Spence playing at centre-back against the Magpies. However, with the January transfer window now open, the Lilywhites have a chance to address some of their squad problems, and are expected to be busy.

The club have already announced the signing of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky in a deal worth a reported £12.5m, while they are also thought to be targeting a defender and a forward this window.

Postecoglou has already suggested his side may be busy, admitting before the defeat to Newcastle that "the club are working hard to try and sort of get some help for the playing group" and that "it’s no secret we need to bolster our numbers up a little bit, so the club's working hard on that."

Now, it appears that they have taken an interest in an international midfielder.

Tottenham make enquiry for "underrated" Inter midfielder

That is according to TEAMtalk, who report that Spurs are one of the sides to have enquired about Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi this winter.

The Italian is keen to leave San Siro due to a lack of game time, and there is reported interest from English trio Manchester United, Newcastle United and Spurs as well as Roma.

Valued at €50m (£41.5m), a deal would likely be low on Tottenham's list of January priorities given their current situation with injuries, but it would be in keeping with Postecoglou's desire to strengthen his midfield, with the Lilywhites having been one of the sides keen on signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea last summer.

Any deal would likely have to wait until the summer, with Inter wanting "to keep their players until at least after the Club World Cup this summer", despite reports elsewhere suggesting that Frattesi himself is open to an exit sooner.

Often overlooked in Serie A, Frattesi was dubbed "underrated" by Italian Football TV, who added that he "always performs for club and country" despite "not getting the minutes he deserves".

Davide Frattesi in 24/25 Starts 4 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes per goal/assist 148.5

Could Tottenham be the place to offer him those regular opportunities and reap the rewards?