Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly sent an informal £30m proposal to sign a new player from Manchester City this summer.

Spurs already seal first summer signing

Ange Postecoglou may currently be away on pundit duty at Euro 2024, however, he outlined the need for change when it comes to his squad over the coming months. Speaking in May, the Australian said: "We need change. Change has to happen.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey.

"It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone. Whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable."

Tottenham have already secured a first summer signing, once again bringing back Timo Werner on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig, which includes an even cheaper option to buy this time round. Reports have suggested Tottenham can sign the German attacker in 2025 for around £8.5m.

Additions at the back also appear to be on Postecoglou’s to-do list, with claims that Spurs are leading the race to sign Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord, offering the right-back a north London contract.

A deal for the Dutch defender could be worth around £25m, however, he isn’t the only full-back target, with a new report suggesting a fresh name on Tottenham’s radar.

Tottenham make Yan Couto proposal

According to a report from Spain in the last 48 hours, Tottenham are one of three clubs vying to sign Yan Couto from Manchester City. Premier League rivals Aston Villa and La Liga side Girona are also keen, with the Brazilian spending the last two seasons out on loan with the Spanish side.

It is stated that have Spurs have shown a strong interest, with a proposal that could exceed €35m (£30m), so Daniel Levy and co appear to have made an informal offer.

City would rather not sell to a direct rival in Spurs or Villa, but money could talk with Girona possibly finding it hard to match the finances on offer in England. Couto, primarily a right-back who can also play further forward if needed, is 22 years of age and is actually out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2025.

The Brazilian, called “superb” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, signed for City in 2020 but is still yet to make an appearance under Pep Guardiola, and by the looks of things, his first taste of top-flight football in England could be with Spurs, should they win the race for his services.