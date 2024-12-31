Tottenham Hotspur have approached Barcelona over signing a highly-rated member of Hansi Flick's squad, and he would be quite the addition for Spurs as Ange Postecoglou looks to reinforce his ranks in January.

Ange Postecoglou pleads for January signings at Tottenham

Postecoglou has admitted in the build up to next month's transfer window, which opens tomorrow, that the Lilywhites are in dire need of more options to get them through the 2024/2025 campaign.

Destiny Udogie suffered a hamstring problem against Wolves, adding to the club's injury woes, with Postecoglou lamenting the club's inability to rotate and over-reliance on a core group of players.

"Yeah, I think it was a hamstring," said Postecoglou on Udogie's current condition after their 2-2 draw with Wolves.

"Again, like I said, we've been relying on a core group of players because we just haven't had the ability to rotate so at some point it was going to catch up with us. Unfortunately, it caught up with Destiny."

Udogie joins Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert on the treatment table, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Djed Spence also suspended from action.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle United (home) January 4 Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2

This has left Postecoglou with a paper-thin squad ahead of their looming clashes with Newcastle United and Arsenal just after the new year, and Tottenham's head coach is adamant that the club are working hard to bring in fresh options.

"In the context of where we're at at the moment, I think it is an important one, because if we add what we need to add, and it fits the bill in what we're trying to do... our league position is not great, but it’s super tight and we’re not that far off," said Postecoglou on the January window.

"Like I say, we're in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and still in great position in Europe and there's the FA Cup. There's still everything to play for for us this year to make it a season where we can have success, but we need some help, the players need some help, more importantly, and the club is working really hard to try to make that happen."

Tottenham make approach to sign Barcelona star Dani Olmo in January

According to Mundo Deportivo, the north Londoners are now looking to take advantage of the precarious situation concerning Dani Olmo and his future at Barca.

The Spaniard, as things stand, is free to leave at zero cost on January 1 - with Barcelona given until 23:59 tonight to register Olmo in time for the second half of 2024/2025.

Barca have seen multiple appeals to register him rejected, due to La Liga's strict salary cap preventing them doing so, and the prospect of him departing with no ties is now becoming more and more real.

This has alerted N17 figureheads, with Tottenham approaching Barcelona over signing Olmo, as they sense a chance to seal a mid-season deal for nothing.

The former RB Leipzig star would be quite a capture, but Postecoglou's side will have to cope with mounting interest in the £149,000-per-week forward from other elite sides.