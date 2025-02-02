Tottenham are now set to spark into life late in the transfer window as they look to improve what has been a dismal Premier League campaign under Ange Postecoglou so far.

Tottenham announce Danso deal

After astonishingly hijacking Kevin Danso's move to Wolves at the 11th hour, the Austrian has officially become a Tottenham player. The Lilywhites agreed a loan move for the RC Lens star, which also includes an obligation to buy the right-footed centre-back, who will wear the no.4 shirt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Danso, who already has Premier League experience courtesy of a short loan spell with Southampton, arrives to bolster a defence that has been crippled by injuries so far this season.

Though Spurs welcomed back Micky van de Ven in midweek, they lost Radu Dragusin to a knee injury, with fears that he could miss the remainder of the season after being forced off in the win over Elfsborg.

Danso is capable of playing on either side of defence, which will allow Posteoglou more opportunity to manage the minutes of both Van de Ven and Cristian Romero when the Argentine returns from injury.

Kevin Danso compared to Van de Ven and Romero 24/25 Romero Van de Ven Danso Appearances 12 9 12 Pass accuracy 90.1% 91.3% 85.6% Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.7 1.93 3.25 Blocks per 90 1.2 0.91 2.08 Aerial Duels won % 54 50 66.1

It is reported that the Austrian will set Spurs back a total of €25m (£21m), with Danso likely to pen a long-term deal when his loan move becomes permanent in the summer.

His arrival could spark a flurry of late activity in north London too, with the club once again looking to the future as much as the present after being turned down by Mathys Tel last week.

Tottenham have bid rejected for winger

Sport Witness have relayed reports that Tottenham have had a bid rejected to sign Valencia teenage forward David Otorbi as they look to continue their plan to recruit elite young talent from around Europe.

The 17-year-old Spain U18 international has reportedly caught the eye of both Tottenham and Aston Villa, despite not making his debut for Valencia's senior team yet. It is claimed that the winger's "performances and profile" have convinced at least Tottenham to try and land him early, despite regulations meaning that he cannot move to England until January 2026, when he turns 18 years old.

Described as a "powerful" winger who has "insane speed matched with agile running and footwork" by one U23 scout, Otorbi has grabbed two assists in 12 outings for the Valencia second team this season.

Now, Tottenham have reportedly tabled a €4m (£3.3m) offer to take him away from Los Ches and bring him to north London. However, it has been knocked back by Valencia, with the Spanish outfit asking for a fee of €5m (£4.1m) to allow him to leave, "plus a percentage on a future sale" should Spurs look to cash in down the line.

Of course, given Otorbi's age and the fact that a move would not occur for another 12 months, there is no rush to beat the transfer deadline in the coming hours for a deal for the Spanish youth international, which may see Spurs look elsewhere in the more immediate term as they hunt for a new forward, before returning to a deal later in the season.