Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be targeting the loan signing of a forward from Barcelona, with under-pressure Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou still on the hunt for his first outfield transfer as we approach the business end of January.

Spurs eye new attacker after failed Randal Kolo Muani deal

The Lilywhites were involved in a high-profile race with Juventus for Randal Kolo Muani's signature recently, but they eventually lost out to the Old Lady.

Tottenham held discussions with PSG over Kolo Muani, after the France international was deemed surplus to requirements by Luis Enrique and allowed to depart the Parc des Princes before February 3rd.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22 Man City (home) February 26

The 26-year-old, who bagged a sensational 15 goals and 14 assists in all competitions during his best season at Eintracht Frankfurt, was deemed one of the best versatile forwards available on the market (David Ornstein), so Spurs officials will have been very disappointed to miss out on his services.

Now, Postecoglou's side have re-entered the market for another wide player, as they look to back their manager who's been forced to cope with a serious injury crisis at N17 throughout the campaign.

Tottenham are believed to be the main contenders to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton, according to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, but his English colleague Lyall Thomas has since reported that the 18-year-old will command a hefty £55 million transfer fee.

The price quoted for Dibling could be too much for Tottenham mid-season, but there is another potential loan option in the form of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

The Spain international spent 2023/2024 on loan at Brighton, where he scored four goals and bagged one assist in 30 total appearances, since returning to the Camp Nou and enduring a very mixed season.

Fati has suffered from a few injury problems this term, which have largely kept him out of Hansi Flick's first-team, and he's failed to make any real impact when available.

Tottenham make proposal to sign Ansu Fati on loan

As per one Spanish media source, Tottenham could offer the £227,000-per-week attacker a route back to the Premier League.

Indeed, it is believed that Spurs have made a proposal to sign Fati on loan from Barcelona, which would include an option to buy. The Catalans could be tempted by this offer, as they actively seek to find the 22-year-old a new club.

However, Tottenham would need to take on a hefty portion of his wages, and Fati is apparently more in favour of remaining at his current club despite his squad status.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou's men have apparently "set their sights" on signing Fati before the deadline.