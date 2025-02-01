Tottenham Hotspur have made surprise contact over signing a high-earning Chelsea star in the final days of this window, as Spurs frantically look to acquire an outfield signing for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham suffer transfer rejections from Mathys Tel and Fikayo Tomori

The window has become pretty embarrassing for the north Londoners, as it is reliably reported that Postecoglou's side could be facing a third public rejection of the last few days.

Chairman Daniel Levy travelled to Germany on Friday in an attempt to convince Mathys Tel to join Tottenham, as per Fabrizio Romano and others, but the Frenchman snubbed their advances despite Spurs' agreed £50m deal with Bayern Munich.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

Levy flew home empty-handed, but the Premier League strugglers swiftly moved on by opening talks to sign Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

The club-to-club negotiations were going smoothly, with Italian reporter Daniele Longo and other Serie A news sources reporting that Spurs' £25m offer had been accepted by Milan.

However, Tomori apparently didn't fancy joining Tottenham either (Gianluca Di Marzio), and plenty of doubt is currently surrounding a move for the Englishman.

It is a sorry state of affairs for the club, and questions are rightfully being asked as to why Spurs have left it this late to pursue these targets. An air of desperation is resonating from N17, with Postecoglou's side now looking across London to Chelsea in search of solutions.

According to various reports, Tottenham are exploring a late loan deal for Axel Disasi, and it is now believed that they've asked the Blues to help solve their shortage of forward options as well.

Tottenham make surprise approach for Christopher Nkunku

As per journalist Graeme Bailey, writing for The Boot Room, wantaway £195,000-per-week winger Christopher Nkunku is now under consideration by Tottenham.

Tottenham are said to have made a "shock" enquiry for Nkunku within the last day, but going by other reports, they face very stiff competition.

The 27-year-old agreed terms with Bayern Munich early last month (Florian Plettenberg), while Man United have been linked with a potential Nkunku swap deal involving Alejandro Garnacho.

It is unclear how likely it is that Spurs can move forward with an Nkunku deal as of now, but his versatility and quality would make him a stellar late capture. The France international can play almost anywhere across the attacking third, scoring 13 goals in all competitions this season.

"His qualities are incredible," said former RB Leipzig assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer.

"This season, in the space of just a few weeks, he has taken several steps forward, which means he can now be considered as a world-class player."