As Tottenham Hotspur look to turn their season around, those in North London are now reportedly making regular checks on a rising star who could go onto replace Heung-min Son.

Tottenham transfer news

In true Tottenham fashion, the Lilywhites entered the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final off the back of four games without victory before ending the night as 1-0 winners courtesy of a controversial Lucas Bergvall winner.

Whilst some have been quick to argue that the teenager should have been handed a second yellow card for a late challenge on Andrew Robertson just moments before his goal, there's no denying that the Swede deserved his moment to remember in North London.

That shock result will at least paper over the cracks for now, but that should not rule out any further January reinforcements at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, given their defensive injuries and lack of quality at times.

Already, Ange Postecoglou has benefitted from the arrival of Antonin Kinsky, who impressed on his debut in place of Fraser Forster in victory over Liverpool and now the former Celtic boss could welcome yet another talent.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Tottenham are now making regular checks on Anis Hadj Moussa alongside Liverpool in the race to sign the Feyenoord winger who earned the Man of the Match award in a 3-3 draw against Manchester City earlier this season.

Stealing the show with an excellent display and the first of his side's three goals to commence a dramatic comeback at The Etihad, Hadj Moussa is certainly one to watch in the coming weeks. Still just 22 years old, if Spurs are looking for a long-term Son replacement then the Algerian may well be their man.

"Fantasic" Hadj Moussa is a rising star

As Son arguably begins to move past his peak at 32 years old, those in North London would be wise to find a replacement sooner rather than later. Without the usual form of the South Korean, Spurs have been handed a glimpse at the frustrating reality that they could find themselves in on a permanent basis this season, rooted to mid-table and on course to miss out on European football.

The arrival of an emerging star in Hadj Moussa could quickly help turn things around, however. The young winger was praised for his "fantastic run of form" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig last month in what may just be a sign of things to come.

With six goals and two assists to his name in all competitions this season, Hadj Moussa is beginning to show all the signs that point towards a player ready to burst into life.