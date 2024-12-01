With the January transfer window edging ever closer, Tottenham Hotspur have now made an enquiry over an "unreal" attacker, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Tottenham transfer news

In light of the recent ankle injury which is set to rule Guglielmo Vicario out for months, Ange Postecoglou may have been expected to make a move for a new goalkeeper this January, but the Tottenham manager has been quick to praise back-up Fraser Forster, saying:

"Fraser is such a strong character within the group and ready to play."

As such, a new goalkeeper might not be one of the manager's priorities, but Postecoglou will no doubt be looking to strengthen other areas of his squad, and there is no shortage of potential options for the Australian in attacking areas.

Recent reports have indicated Spurs are running the rule over Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro, while Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo could be brought in as an alternative to James Maddison.

Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens is a younger player that Postecoglou is also currently considering, and there have now been reports that Tottenham could be looking at one of the Eredivisie's top players to bolster their attacking options.

Tottenham make Tillman enquiry

According to a report from Sky Sports, Spurs have now made an enquiry over PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder Malik Tillman, but they may have to fend off competition from a number of other Premier League clubs.

Both Manchester United and Aston Villa are credited with a concrete interest in the PSV star, who recently scored a match-winning brace against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

There is a release clause which comes into effect this summer, meaning Tillman could be a very affordable target, as the clause is believed to be in the region of €30m-€40m (£25m-£33m).

Playing in the Premier League is said to be a major goal for the 22-year-old, and there is ample evidence that he could be a quality addition to Postecoglou's squad, given his output for PSV so far this season.

The midfielder has weighed in with five goals in 13 Eredivisie games, and his goal-scoring ability in the Champions League has been equally impressive, amassing five goal contributions in as many games, including three goals.

The two most recent of which came in PSV's 3-2 victory against Shakhtar, with the American inspiring a sensational comeback:

Lauded as "unreal" by ESPN writer Bill Connelly, the former Rangers man appears to be ready to realize his dream of playing in the Premier League, given that he is averaging a 7.39 WhoScored match rating in the league this season, the highest of any player.

Tottenham already have a breadth of attacking talent, but it is evident that they want to bring in additional reinforcements and Tillman has proven he is ready to take the next step in his career by signing for one of England's biggest clubs, making this one to watch.