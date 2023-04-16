Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is said to 'really like' former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as the search for the 12th permanent manager of his 22-year reign.

Tottenham manager news - What's the latest news on Graham Potter?

The 47-year-old was sacked by Blues owner Todd Boehly after a string of disappointing results. He left Stamford Bridge with a win rate of just 38.7% and is thought to have already rejected a job at Leicester City, who themselves departed from Brendan Rodgers.

Antonio Conte left Spurs last month, with his assistant Cristian Stellini being named as interim until the end of the season, where Levy will no doubt find the Italian's successor and Potter could emerge as a candidate, given his availability and past success on the south coast.

According to journalist Paul Brown, the former Ostersunds FK tactician is admired at Hotspur Way, however, he has rejected the chance to manage the club before. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

"They really like Potter and they went for him in quite a big way when he was at Brighton. But, he basically turned them down and felt he could do better."

Would Potter be a good appointment for Spurs?

Levy has had mixed success when it comes to the dugout, with the likes of Harry Redknapp and Mauricio Pochettino his best hires to date.

Surprisingly, the more trophy-laden appointments have disappointed in recent times as Jose Mourinho and Conte have won accolades at every team they've managed - apart from at Spurs.

They also share a tricky past with London rivals Chelsea, where the pair have both won the Premier League title. Levy has also taken on other coaches such as Andre Villas-Boas and Glenn Hoddle, without much success, so surely he has learnt his lesson when it comes to appointing those that come with a Blues past.

Often, they are fighting a losing battle before they even take the stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.

Potter would likely be no different, especially considering how poorly his tenure played out at Stamford Bridge. Under Boehly, Chelsea have spent a whopping £600m in transfer spending, yet the Blues find themselves in 11th place, behind teams like Fulham, Aston Villa and even his former club, Brighton.

The 47-year-old wouldn't get that luxury at Tottenham but it would be another high-pressure environment, one where success would be measured by qualification to Europe's elite competition, the Champions League.

Back in November, the Englishman was branded as "clueless" by BBC Sport broadcaster George Addo Jnr because of just how badly Chelsea struggled against their typical top-six rivals, which should raise further doubt over his appointment.

Potter would be better suited to rebuilding a team such as Southampton or West Ham, rather than Spurs, who need a stern leader and a total transformation in playing staff.