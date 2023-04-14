Tottenham Hotspur manager target Arne Slot would 'love to coach' Spurs, according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

What's the latest news on Slot to Spurs?

The 44-year-old has emerged as a real option for Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy recently as his name becomes more repeatedly mentioned by reliable sources. Indeed, The Times even weighed in on the links earlier this week, claiming Levy, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all keen on a move for Slot.

Feyenoord's boss, who is currently chasing the Eredivisie title in the Netherlands, apparently fits the mould of what Spurs are looking for in any prospective new manager.

It is believed that the north Londoners are chasing a young and progressive coach to take them forward, perhaps explaining why the likes of Vincent Kompany, former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim have been mentioned.

Slot, who interestingly shares the same agent as former Spurs boss Martin Jol, now stands among the most serious contenders to replace Antonio Conte after the Italian parted company last month.

Now, as per reporter Van der Kraan, it appears the Lilywhites may have been handed a real boost in their pursuit of Slot amid the competition across London.

The journalist, speaking to talkSPORT this week (Thursday, 11.10am, via Leeds United News), claimed the former AZ Alkmaar manager would 'love' to join Tottenham.

Van der Kraan does go on to say that Palace are also a 'serious' option for Slot, but it appears to be Spurs who are most enticing the manager.

He explained:

“Leeds offered £5m to attract Slot. He was very keen; Feyenoord said no. There’s a clause in his contract next year. Palace are a serious option, he’d love to coach Tottenham – but clubs will have to pay a massive fee to get him.”

What could Slot offer Tottenham?

There has been no shortage of praise for the coach with his Feyenoord side currently dominating the Dutch top flight - losing just once all season whilst winning a very impressive 20 of their last 28 league matches.

His style of play could also be a real attraction for supporters who wish to see the return of open, expansive football at N17.

Van der Kraan, recently commenting on Slot's credentials, says that he is a 'manic' and 'ultra-attacking' - not to mention the most forward-thinking coach he's seen at Feyenoord in the last '35-40' years (via talkSPORT).

The pull of Premier League football could theoretically be tempting enough for Slot and Spurs must surely consider his appointment