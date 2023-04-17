Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who is currently on loan at Manchester United, according to a recent report from the Daily Star.

Which midfielders could Tottenham sign this summer?

Tottenham are searching for a new midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, and they are said to be leading the race for Leicester City's James Maddison, having leapfrogged Newcastle United into pole position. Much of Spurs' transfer business will be impacted by who the board appoint as manager, however Maddison will remain a key target regardless of who takes charge, as they do not want to risk losing their lead.

Other potential targets include Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte, although the 21-year-old would not come cheap, as there is believed to be a €60m (£53m) release clause in his contract, as well as FC Lorient's Enzo Le Fee. According to a report from The Daily Star, Tottenham have also now joined the race for Sabitzer, having been impressed by his performances in the Premier League for Man United since arriving on loan from Bayern Munich in January.

Erik ten Hag is, as yet, undecided about whether to keep the midfielder at Old Trafford, but he will now have to pay £30m if he wishes to do so, with Bayern increasing their asking price in recent weeks.

There is no option to buy included in the Red Devils' loan agreement, meaning that there could be an open race for his signature this summer, with West Ham United and Aston Villa also interested.

Should Tottenham sign Marcel Sabitzer?

It would not be a surprise if Ten Hag is eager to keep the "sensational" 29-year-old, in light of his fantastic performances since coming in as a replacement for Christian Eriksen back in January.

Although he has mainly been utilisied in a central midfield role, the Austrian was given the freedom to play further forward against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final, and he scored two goals, highlighting his attacking prowess.

Not only that, but the maestro has been hailed as "diligent defensively", which was most notably on display in Man United's 2-0 victory against Leeds United earlier this season, making a higher amount of both tackles and interceptions than any other player.

As such, Sabitzer would be a versatile option for Tottenham in midfield, and they should continue to monitor his performances for the rest of the season.