Tottenham Hotspur may 'have the edge' in the hunt to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi because they will be able to offer him first-team football ahead of Euro 2024 next summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Marc Guehi?

According to FootballTransfers, Tottenham are interested in bringing in Guehi this summer to bolster their defence, though they may have to pay a pretty penny to land the England international.

Speaking to the outlet, journalist Steve Kay said: "Spurs are interested in signing Marc Guehi in the summer. Palace want £65m. Spurs apparently won't pay that - they're looking at paying around £45m."

The Daily Mail also confirm that Spurs are keen on the 22-year-old; however, they also detail that Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring his situation.

Crystal Palace won't make a decision on the future of the £50k-a-week ace among other players in their squad until a new manager is appointed at Selhurst Park.

ESPN claim that Tottenham and West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign Harry Maguire, which could also be an avenue Spurs go down as they look to bolster their backline.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Guehi will be a serious option this summer at Tottenham alongside Maguire as Ange Postecoglou looks to get to work on potential additions.

Jones said: “The Harry Maguire interest is of course going to make headlines because of who he is and where his reputation is right now, but he is not the only option out there by any means. One of the other Premier League ones we should expect them to thoroughly look into is that of Marc Guehi.

"He is also admired by Arsenal, but Spurs might have the edge on them in terms of being able to offer regular first-team football, which is going to be vital in a season that leads into the European Championship as he will aim to be part of that England squad.”

Who would be a better signing for Spurs out of Harry Maguire and Marc Guehi?

Factoring in age, profile and long-term thinking, Guehi would appear to be a better fit for Tottenham as they look to improve on their disastrous 2022/23 showing.

This term, Guehi, who has been lauded as an "absolute tank" by England U21 teammate Joe Bursik, made 40 appearances in all competitions for Crystal Palace and scored a solitary goal in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that Guehi completes 3.6 clearances on average per match in the Premier League this season, demonstrating his acute awareness to dangerous situations.

Furthermore, FBRef take into account that Guehi has also won 61.9% of challenges entered into across the campaign, indicating that he is a domineering presence in the backline.

Moving forward, bringing in Guehi would excite the Tottenham faithful and help Postecoglou to get off to a flying start in north London.