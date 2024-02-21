Tottenham could be prepared to at least £30 million for a midfielder who's been called "similar" to Rodrigo Bentancur.

Spurs linked with new midfield signing for Ange

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, according to reports over the last few weeks, is said to be keen on a new midfield running man.

Indeed, Postecoglou apparently wants a new number eight who can alternate with James Maddison when required, as he seeks more dynamism and a further edge going through the middle.

The likes of Lucas Paqueta and Adrien Rabiot have been mooted as Tottenham targets over the past week alone, while Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is also a name refusing to go away despite his ties to an arch-rival and star player status.

Gallagher has been pivotal for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino, starting 24 league games for them and ranking as one of their best-performing players per 90 in the top flight, according to WhoScored.

However, the Englishman's contract is set to expire in 2025 as things stand, meaning Chelsea stand to lose him for nothing next year unless they either agree on fresh terms or sell him in the two windows remaining before he can go for free.

“Tottenham are absolutely convinced that he’s the kind of dream number eight that they’re after," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport recently.

Conor Gallagher's best league games for Chelsea this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea 8.78 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Chelsea 3-0 Luton 7.90 Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United 7.80 Burnley 1-4 Chelsea 7.72

Homegrown and potentially cheaper if a new contract is off the table at Stamford Bridge, there are many incentives for Spurs to make a move for Gallagher.

Tottenham could be prepared to pay £30m for Gallagher

According to reporter Jones, again speaking to GiveMeSport, Tottenham could be prepared to pay between £30m-£35m for Gallagher and remain very interested in bringing him to north London.

“His value is dropping," he explained.

"You could say his realistic value in the market is around £30 million or £35 million at the moment, and I think Tottenham would be willing to pay that. They weren’t willing to go up to £50million in January. That’s why nothing ever came about, and I think that will remain the case. It’s an interesting one, but Tottenham definitely do hold a level of interest. They are just being a bit tentative at the moment about when they actually make their move."

Postecoglou is rumoured to be a personal admirer of Gallagher, so perhaps the Australian's growing influence could push the club into taking action soon. Gallagher has also been likened to Bentancur by Football Transfers and called a "game-changer" by Jermaine Jenas.