Tottenham may have tabled a bid to sign a £24 million Harry Kane replacement with interest mounting "in recent days", according to a report this week.

Spurs on the lookout for new striker this summer

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, if things go to plan, could guide his club to a place in the Champions League group stages next season - depending on how Aston Villa fair as the two sides battle for fourth.

This would be quite the feat in Tottenham's first full campaign minus club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, as many believed Postecoglou was facing a very uphill task in dealing without the England international's attacking influence.

The Lilywhites have now proved that they're more than capable in the absence of their former legend, with Postecoglou's brand of attacking, high-press football winning over many admirers. Saying that, reports still suggest that Spurs may be looking to fully replace Kane, coming around a year after he departed for Bayern Munich.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

Brentford star Ivan Toney and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke are among the names eyed by Tottenham, but they also have cheaper targets abroad as they attempt to save money and bolster other key areas. Union St. Gillosie forward Mohamed Amoura is a name repeatedly linked with Spurs nowadays, given the Algerian sensation has enjoyed a prolific season in the Jupiler Pro League.

Another player who's scored goals for fun away from England is Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez. The Mexico international is attracting interest from all over the continent as a result of his fine form, and north London is no exception.

Tottenham may have made out-of-window Santiago Gimenez bid

According to Mexican news outlet Vamos Cruz Azul, the 23-year-old is being targeted by both Spurs and Arsenal, with interest displayed "in recent days".

A bid has apparently gone in for Gimenez, with Vamos stating that the offer would have come from either N17 or Hale End. The report suggests Tottenham may have just made a bid for Gimenez, who Feyenoord apparently value at around £24 million.

"Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me," said journalist Graeme Bailey earlier this season.

"Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has called Gimenez the best striker in the Netherlands right now, drawing special attention to his speed above all when analysing one of his performances.

"He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast," said ex-Reds star Kuyt on Gimenez (ESPN via One Football).

"Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."