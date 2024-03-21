Tottenham have made contact to sign an "exemplary" attacker, and could hijack a big club's move for him in the process.

Spurs aiming to complete forward deal this summer

A plethora of different media sources have backed that Spurs are seeking new attacking options later this year, whether that's a natural striker or further back in midfield.

Reports suggest that the north Londoners are firm contenders to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves among others, with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams also among Tottenham's transfer targets for later in the year.

Ange Postecoglou already has an abundance of attacking quality in his side, but uncertainty surrounds the futures of Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon, with it still yet to be officially confirmed that they will trigger the £15 million buy-out clause in Timo Werner's deal.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 4 Cristian Romero 4

"Raphinha has been mentioned as well," said journalist Dean Jones on Tottenham's hunt for new wingers.

"Nico Williams, at Athletic Bilbao, is another player that they're continuing to monitor. It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him. But Tottenham have signed a couple of players recently, that they've done well to get through the door, and they will believe that anything is possible."

Spurs could well look to add more star quality in that area, and there have been previous links to talent from abroad - like Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson.

The Iceland international has been a star player for the Serie A side this season, and Tottenham already boast a good business relationship with Genoa, having agreed a £25 million deal over defender Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window.

Tottenham could hijack Inter move for Gudmundsson

Inter Milan have actually taken some steps to sign Gudmundsson behind the scenes, but according to newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), they face a fierce transfer rival in Spurs.

Tottenham are said to have made contact to sign Gudmundsson and could well foil Inter's plans for the attacking midfielder, coming after his brilliant campaign in Italy where he's bagged 10 goals and three assists over 27 league appearances.

The 26-year-old is an interesting option and can play anywhere across the attacking midfield, including central and out wide.

“If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long,” said Kevin Strootman to Il Secolo XIX newspaper (via Football Italia).

“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”