Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing up a move for one £50 million Premier League player, and they could sign him in January after having a player-plus-cash bid rejected for him in the summer window.

Spurs targeting new forward and midfielder for Postecoglou

Chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange opted to bring back Timo Werner on a season-long loan extension before deadline day on August 30, as well as sealing deals for midfielder Archie Gray, striker Dominic Solanke and winger Wilson Odobert for the senior team.

South Korean wonderkid Min-hyeok Yang is also preparing to join Tottenham in January after the club struck a buy-to-loan-back agreement for a teenage sensation tipped to bring real excitement to N17.

“At just 18, Yang brings incredible speed to the attack, running with youthful vigour," said football analyst Joel Kim to The Boot Room (via TEAMtalk).

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

"His surprising physical strength allows him to dominate veteran defenders in the K-League 1, Asia’s most physical league. His greatest asset might be his adaptability; like Son Heung-min, Yang is two-footed and can play on either the left or right wing. Comparisons to Anthony Gordon and Federico Chiesa highlight his potential."

However, despite their new additions totalling £125 million (including Lucas Bergvall), it remains the case that Levy and manager Ange Postecoglou wish to reinforce Tottenham's ranks further - and potentially in the winter.

Reports this week suggest Spurs are eyeing a move for Espanyol forward Javi Puado, as they target alternative options to Son Heung-min amid uncertainties surrounding the 32-year-old's contract situation.

Meanwhile, Viktoria Plzen midfielder Pavel Sulc is making waves in Europe and is fresh off the back of a 22-goal season last campaign. His stellar form is turning heads at elite sides across the continent, with Man City, Aston Villa, Napoli, Atalanta, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen all monitoring the Czech Republic international.

Tottenham are also targeting Sulc as they attempt to add creativity and dynamism to Postecoglou's midfield, but he isn't the only midfielder on their radar, as the Lilywhites still hold a firm interest in Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey.

Tottenham could sign Jacob Ramsey in January after rejected summer bid

As widely reported by reliable news outlets like The Times, Spurs had a £20 million player-plus-cash bid rejected for Ramsey in the summer.

Levy and Lange attempted to offer Giovani Lo Celso as part of the deal - a player who Unai Emery knows well from their time together at Villarreal - but it was no cigar for NSWE and Villa, who turned down their approach.

Now, according to reports out of Spain, Tottenham are eyeing a move for Ramsey again and a potential switch in January could happen. The Englishman's contract expires in 2027, which apparently means that Villa could be open to potential offers.

Emery's side won't be letting him go on the cheap, though, as it is believed they value him at around £50 million.