Tottenham could table a bid for one £30 million forward before the end of this month, after claims that Ange Postecoglou thinks he's "perfect".

Spurs set to target more attackers after Timo Werner

After sealing a one-year extension on Timo Werner's loan deal, Spurs are very much still in the market for new attackers as Postecoglou, Johan Lange and the wider Lilywhites recruitment team anticipate a busy summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has tipped the north Londoners for a hectic few months ahead when it comes to incomings and outgoings, telling GiveMeSport that it will be an "important" summer.

"I think it will be an important summer for Tottenham in terms of midfield," said Romano.

"And then [there will be] an offensive player, at least one offensive player. We will see if it's going to be more a kind of winger or more a kind of number nine. But they are exploring the offensive players market and I think they will do something also in that position. So I think it will be a busy summer at Tottenham."

Reliable football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold has also shared that more attacking signings will come at Spurs after the Werner deal, coming after Postecoglou admitted that his side need more numbers going forward.

Tottenham are reportedly planning to bring in a new striker to replace Harry Kane, and potentially Richarlison, with the Brazilian coming as one of the many players linked to leaving N17 before the end of this summer window.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5

Another winger also hasn't been ruled out, with former Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi mentioned as a target in recent weeks. The Nottingham Forest forward, who signed for Nuno Espirito Santo's side for just £5 million last summer, has seen his value skyrocket to £30 million after a brilliant season at the City Ground.

Forest may have to sell key players before June 30 to avoid more PSR sanctions, and it is believed Postecoglou sees Hudson-Odoi as the "perfect" fit for his Spurs attack.

Tottenham may table Hudson-Odoi bid before June 30

As per Football Insider, Tottenham could launch a bid to sign Hudson-Odoi before June 30, as the club look to add a young forward with the added benefit of being homegrown.

The 23-year-old is apparently one of several players who the club are looking at to bolster their forward line, and it is believed they've held a long-term interest in Hudson-Odoi as well.

The Englishman bagged eight goals and an assist in 29 league appearances last term, and his top-flight experience could be another attraction.