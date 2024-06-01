Tottenham Hotspur have been given an apparent transfer boost, with Spurs seemingly leading their London rivals to sign a player with “enormous potential”.

Ange Postecoglou wants to sign more attackers

It could well be another busy summer in the transfer market for Ange Postecoglou and Spurs. The Australian, speaking following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, highlighted the need to bring in new attackers.

"Yeah, absolutely. It's no secret. You saw the way we finished the season. We obviously lost Richy and Timo as well with injuries but we're fairly light in that area. We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on it became pretty evident that we need to bulk up. We're in Europe as well next year so we'll have more games and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen."

As we know, Tottenham have already agreed on a deal to extend Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig until the end of next season, however, further additions also appear likely.

Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson has repeatedly been linked, whereas FC Porto’s Evanlison has been mooted as a possible replacement for Richarlison. Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has also been a target, and a promising update has now emerged in what is a boost for Postecoglou.

Tottenham handed Georgiy Sudakov transfer boost

Journalist Ben Jacobs, relayed by The Boot Room, said that Spurs have the most concrete interest in Sudakov ahead of both Arsenal and Chelsea, who have also been mooted as potential destinations in the media, with Shakhtar Donetsk officials even travelling to London last month to discuss Sudakov's future amid interest from the three clubs.

“Georgiy Sudakov could be one example of a player who is pitched to London clubs in particular. At the moment I’m told it’s Spurs who are the club with concrete interest. Chelsea rumours largely come from Mudryk, Arsenal aren’t thought to be in this conversation at this point.”

Sudakov, 21, is thought to be valued at £60m by Shakhtar. He actually doesn’t have a weak foot and appears to be a star in the making, turning out more than 100 times at senior level for the Ukrainian giants.

Former youth coach to Sudakov, Fernando Valente, has hailed him in the past, saying: "Sudakov was the most talented player I ever coached. Sudakov is a lad with enormous potential, he could even play for Barcelona or Manchester City. He was the best player I coached and we have a strong relationship."

Bizarrely, it has been claimed by Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi that Sudakov employs a PR company to talk him up in the hope of getting him a move to Europe. Therefore, a move to Spurs this summer could be one to watch, or it may well be a lot of white noise.