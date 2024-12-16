Tottenham have now been named as the side most interested in signing a potential future star whose stock is rapidly rising, according to a fresh report.

Tottenham target youth in transfer window

Central to Tottenham's new long transfer policy has been a focus on youth talent, with their latest new face set to debut in January. Ange Postecoglou's side have aimed to sign players under the age of 21 for the most part, including the arrivals of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert in the most recent transfer window.

They were signed alongside young talent Yang Min-Hyeok, who is arriving at the club in the coming days ahead of officially becoming a Premier League player on January 1st.

"I am excited to be joining the club. It would be an honour to play with [Heung-Min] Son and I would be grateful for that opportunity," Yang told reporters at Incheon International Airport in Seoul.

"I'd like to get into a match before the season ends, and hopefully score a goal or get an assist," Yang added. "Because I am joining the team in midseason, I've been focusing on rest and recovery, so that I will stay healthy going forward.

Average age of Tottenham's signings by season 2024/25 22.1 2023/24 23.1 2022/23 24.7 2021/22 22.6 2020/21 24.5

"Personally, I feel that I am ready [for Premier League debut]. I'll put on a good performance there and I hope fans will continue to support me."

Yang is the latest in a long line of young talent signed in north London, with the likes of Ashley Phillips, Alejo Veliz and Luka Vuskovic all young talents currently out on loan with bright futures at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Now, they are looking to add another to their ranks.

Tottenham most interested side in teenage talent

That is according to a fresh report coming out of Spain, which claims that Spurs lead the way to sign Preston North End talent Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile.

Still just 18-years-old, the Argentine is yet to make his debut for the Preston senior side but shot to prominence back in 2022 after he scored five goals in an FA Youth Cup tie against Rotherham United, and he has previously been on trial with Liverpool.

“After a few sessions I had to ask him if he was right- or left-footed" Andy Wallace, his former manager at Huyton, told the Athletic. “You could tell he had played futsal. He was technically gifted, good on the ball, his touch and his ability to shoot from distance and different angles was not something you saw from many.”

Now, his performances at youth level have caught the eye of Tottenham, with the report claiming that Spurs, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town are all monitoring the youngster.

Of the trio of Premier League sides, it is the north Londoners who are among the "most interested" in his signature in the months to come. Rodriguez-Gentile is under contract in Lancashire until 2026, meaning that should he move on this season it could be the last chance for Preston to receive any sort of meaningful fee for the talent.