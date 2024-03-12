Tottenham have surprisingly been named as contenders to sign a club's £85 million player who's "guaranteed" to leave this summer.

Spurs looking to bolster key areas for Postecoglou

Over the last few weeks, reports out of Spurs have suggested that technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team are seeking to bolster a number of key areas.

The north Londoners have been linked with a new centre-back, like Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, and reliable journalists like Miguel Delaney have claimed that Spurs want a new winger as their "major" signing this summer.

Some reports have also suggested that Tottenham want a new striker to replace Harry Kane, despite Richarlison's fine form over the last few months.

With many players looking like potential candidates for the Spurs exit door, there could be room for new arrivals all over the pitch, and it is believed manager Ange Postecoglou wants new full-back options as alternatives to star duo Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

“My understanding is they are looking for someone who can possibly play both sides, not Diego Dalot but someone of that ilk,” said journalist Graeme Bailey to Tottenham News recently.

“I wouldn’t necessarily rule it out, Walker-Peters is someone who Chelsea looked at as well. For these signings as well, the fourth centre-half I still think is probably Lloyd Kelly or Tosin Adarabioyo to come in on a free. Good Premier League players but at the end of the day, they are going to be fourth choice. Spurs don’t need to go and spend £60 million on a centre half.”

While Postecoglou's side are thought to be considering their options all over the pitch, one area they definitely don't need to reinforce is the goalkeeping position. Since coming in from Empoli last summer, Guglielmo Vicario has been exceptional and one of the division's most in-form shot-stoppers.

"He has been strong pretty much from the first game," Postecoglou said on Vicario's form.

"Some games we haven't needed a lot and today we did. The saves he made but also the way he dealt with corners was so strong - they put so much pressure on the goalkeeper. He's a great shot-stopper and is dealing with a different back four in lots of games. He's got a maturity which helps the team in those moments."

Tottenham named as potential destination for Mamardashvili

The need for another keeper is arguably void, but as per Estadio Deportivo and journalist Luisma Sanchez, Tottenham have surprisingly been named as a potential suitor for Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian's contract includes an £85 million release clause, but it's near-impossible any side will pay for that for a goalkeeper. Mamardashvili has been one of Valencia's star players over the last couple of seasons, but as pointed out by Estadio, his exit is "practically guaranteed".