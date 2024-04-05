Tottenham have been dubbed a "shark" in the race to sign a £69 million player who is personally mentored by former star Christian Eriksen.

Spurs eye new midfielder with Hojbjerg likely to leave

The future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg appears pretty far away from north London, coming four years after Jose Mourinho signed him from Southampton.

Related Tottenham chiefs "ready" to shop for "extraordinary" breakout Serie A star The Lilywhites are set to return to an old stomping ground for the deal.

The Dane's contract expires in 2025, and given his bit-part status under Ange Postecoglou, this summer could well be the time Spurs opt to sell Hojbjerg.

In a recent interview, the midfielder even admitted to his dissatisfaction over playing time this season, with reports suggesting that Tottenham will look to sell Hojbjerg and sign a replacement.

“Of course I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s not something I make a fuss about either," said Hojbjerg on his Spurs playing time.

“I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I’m giving it my all to show the coach that he should believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it’s the coach who has to explain why.”

The 28-year-old has actually made a lot of league appearances, but the overwhelming majority of them have been off the substitute's bench. At this stage of his career, it is perhaps best that the club and player part company, despite Postecoglou actually calling him important.

“It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time," said Postecoglou on Hojbjerg earlier this season.

“He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late. He has been one of the people who has helped us and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us.

“We wouldn’t be in this position if we were just reliant on our starting XI. It is something we impress on all of the guys that as disappointed as you are at not starting, it doesn’t mean you are not playing."

In terms of the names who could come in to succeed Hojbjerg, there are a few who've been mentioned, and a fairly new one is Sporting Lisbon ace Morten Hjulmand.

Tottenham named as shark in race for Hjulmand

According to newspaper Record, via Sport Witness, Tottenham are one of the "European sharks" circling in the race for Hjulmand alongside Man United.

Morten Hjulmand's best league performances for Sporting this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Moreirense 8.56 Sporting Lisbon 8-0 Casa Pia AC 8.41 Arouca 0-3 Sporting Lisbon 7.96 Sporting Lisbon 5-0 SC Braga 7.31 Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Gil Vicente 7.15

Little else is added beyond this, but a previous report from The Sun claims he has a £69 million release clause written into his contract and is actually mentored by ex-Spurs star Eriksen.

The Denmark ace signed for Sporting from Lecce last summer, where he has gone on to make 24 appearances as a mainstay in Ruben Amorim's side.