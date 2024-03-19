TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has surprisingly told Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou to bench an in-form star and make a "top" signing instead.

Spurs given hope in Champions League chase

West Ham did Spurs an almighty favour on Sunday with their 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham's top four rivals Aston Villa, with the north Londoners still well and truly in contention for a Champions League qualification.

Just three points separate Postecoglou's side in fifth and the Villans in fourth, with their goal difference proving neck-and-neck as well. Tottenham's race for fourth will be firmly in the narrative when debating the overall success of Postecoglou's first campaign in charge, but the Australian has been adamant that finishing in the top four will not define their project.

"I don't see fourth as the prize," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's European hopes.

"This club has finished fourth before. It's finished second before. You can throw all types of things at it, it's reached the Champions League final, you can throw all sorts of things but this club has achieved things. So fourth is not my end goal.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 27th

"I don't want to finish fourth if we haven't grown as a team and developed as a team. If nobody believes me then that's fine. Part of the narrative is to push you in these kind of positions where you think that fourth is some kind of achievement that gives you something for next year. It doesn't give you anything unless...fourth would be great if I feel like we're growing as a team and we're creating something that is going to bring us success next year.

"But fourth is not our goal."

Despite Postecoglou's adamance that fourth is less significant than people think, there are a few players who could prove key in their push. One of them is Timo Werner, with the German making an impressive start to life at Spurs since his loan move from RB Leipzig.

Reports suggest that Tottenham signing Werner permanently for £15 million is likely this summer, with the deal thought to contain a buy-out clause for that amount.

Ange told to drop Werner and sign "top" striker

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor has told Postecoglou to drop Werner to the bench and sign a "top" striker this summer - despite the 28-year-old bagging two goals and two assists already.

“Spurs will make top five this season, could be in the Champions League and then in the summer they need to get some better players in," said Agbonlahor (via TBR).

“They need a top number nine, Son on the left, Kulusevski on the right. Werner and Johnson coming off the bench. They shouldn’t be starting games for Spurs in the Premier League, for me.”

Werner could feel pretty hard done by given his opening few games for Tottenham, but the club have actually been linked with a marquee centre-forward signing.