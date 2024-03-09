Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson believes Tottenham and manager Ange Postecoglou could make a "great signing" this summer.

Spurs aiming to sign new forward in multiple areas

Spurs are reportedly going for both a new winger and striker as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane this summer.

Indeed, the Lilywhites are reported admirers of Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but it remains to be seen if Spurs move for both, neither or one of the attacking duo.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 13 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Cristian Romero 4 Brennan Johnson 3

Another attacking player who is thought to be on their radar is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze. The 25-year-old, who's scored six goals and bagged an assist in 17 appearances for the Eagles this season, is being targeted by Spurs as Postecoglou hunts another star attacking option.

While the club's squad currently possesses an abundance of wingers, it is unclear as to whether January signing Timo Werner will be around after this season, while both Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil have been linked with moves away from Spurs.

If the duo depart alongside Werner, it would free up plenty of squad space for another winger at the club.

Robinson says Eze would be a "great signing" for Spurs

Following reports of their serious interest in Eze as an option, Robinson claims he would be a "great signing" for Tottenham, and explains exactly why.

“I think he’d be a great signing for Tottenham, I mean we’ve seen his qualities in the Premier League this season,” Robinson exclusively told Tottenham News.

“We’ve seen Palace struggle without him in their side. He’s 25, with his attacking prowess, he has the ability to play in the midfield but more of an attacking midfielder. You look at the options Tottenham have got in those areas, Brennan Johnson’s come in – would they have signed Eze last year ahead of Johnson? There’s an argument potentially they would have done if they could have done.

“Timo Werner’s not going to stick around it doesn’t like, it’s been a decent loan so far, he’s been a good fit between the window and the end of the season. Can I see that long term? No. So there is space there in the squad for that type of player. If Tottenham do go for Eze they’re going to have competition from numerous clubs but I think Ange has the managerial pull because of the way he plays, the noises we hear coming out of Tottenham, the good feeling around the place.

“And especially if there’s Champions League on offer. Listen if Manchester City come knocking as well then the player’s got a bit decision to make.

“But if Tottenham are in the Champions League next season it makes it a hell of a lot easier to attract players like that.”