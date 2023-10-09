Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be eyeing an ambitious swoop for three players as they look to lay look to go from strength to strength under Ange Postecoglou.

Latest Tottenham news...

Spurs are still yet to lose a Premier League match in their opening eight fixtures, recording six victories and two draws in total under the tutelage of boss Ange Postecoglou this term.

Luton were the latest victim to come unstuck against Tottenham on Saturday despite the fact the visitors played out the entirety of the second half with ten men, with Yves Bissouma judged to have committed an act of simulation in the dying embers in the first half and subsequently receiving a second yellow card.

Nevertheless, Football Insider claim that both Spurs and West Ham United could be dealt a blow in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who could open talks over a new contract at Stamford Bridge despite being a target for both sides in the summer transfer window.

Gallagher is set to be out of contract at the Blues in 2025; however, Tottenham may now need to turn their attention elsewhere after the England international's resurgence under former Lilywhites' boss Mauricio Pochettino. Meanwhile, recent reports from Turkey suggest that Tottenham sent scouts to Old Trafford to watch Galatasaray ace Kerem Akturkoglu alongside his teammates Victor Nelsson and Sacha Boey.

Experienced Tottenham defender Ivan Perisic is believed to have come to an agreement with former club Hadjuk Split regarding a return to his homeland in January. Perisic is currently out with a serious ACL injury and isn't expected to take to the field for his current employers again and could potentially move on in the January transfer window.

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Mikel Merino, Victor Osimhen and Edmond Tapsoba

Reports in Spain shared a Tottenham transfer update, saying the club are keen to bring in Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino and could look to utilise his quality and vision in the engine room alongside James Maddison and Bissouma, possibly next summer.

Meanwhile, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba have also been referenced as two other players who could join the ranks; however, the outlet claim that they could cost over €170 million (£147 million), so this could exceed the £150 million mark if Merino's potential fee is also brought into consideration.

Out of the three mooted signings, Osimhen is the one who probably catches the eye the most, which is hard to argue with given his 64 goals and 15 assists in 110 appearances for Napoli across all competitions.

Real Sociedad midfielder Merino has claimed an average match rating of 7.12/10 in 2023/24 for his exploits on the pitch for club and country, demonstrating his capacity to be a reliable and consistent performer in the middle of the park, as per WhoScored.

In La Liga, the 27-year-old has also recovered around 6.5 balls per game for Real Sociedad, evidencing his ability to engage efficiently with the dirty work in midfield when required, as per Sofascore, so it could be an exciting 12 months in the transfer window.