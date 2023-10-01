Tottenham Hotspur are in a fantastic vein of form and Ange Postecoglou is already looking to add to one particular position in the January transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham Hotspur?

On Saturday, Postecoglou continued his excellent start to life in the Premier League by claiming a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, courtesy of goals from Son Heung-min and a last-minute own goal from Joel Matip, which cancelled out a Cody Gakpo equaliser.

Tottenham have now moved up to second in the league standings and Postecoglou has praised his side for how they have managed to juggle a difficult set of fixtures, stating via Football London:

"I think I've been at pains to say that I don't have a schedule I'm marking it against. It is what it is. It's fair to say that we've had some significant challenges in the first seven weeks of the season and the way we've dealt with them I've been really pleased, including today."

Nevertheless, the game didn't pass without incident, as PGMOL admitted that "a significant human error occurred" leading to Liverpool's Luis Diaz being wrongly denied a goal that would've opened the scoring for the visitors, as per Sky Sports.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has had his say on the controversial events, stating:

"It's a horrendous mistake no matter how they did it. But if they knew just after the Spurs free-kick was taken that they'd made a huge mistake, it's nonsense they can't bring it back just because a free-kick has been taken."

Despite the storm that has engulfed the media and the English footballing world regarding Diaz's wrongly disallowed effort, Spurs went on to dominate proceedings, having 65% of possession and registering 24 shots during the encounter in a game that saw Liverpool reduced to nine men after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were dismissed.

Who could Tottenham Hotspur sign in January?

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Tottenham boss Postecoglou is now keen to prioritise adding another central defender to his squad in the January transfer window. Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo was earmarked as a target in the summer and it is believed that Spurs could return for the 26-year-old in the New Year, when he will have just six months remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage.

Bayer Leverkusen ace Edmond Tapsoba was also considered; however, he would command a heavier fee, especially if he were to leave the Bundesliga outfit in early 2024. Spurs outcast Eric Dier could head in the opposite direction to make way for further reinforcements, with Jose Mourinho's Roma touted as a possible destination for the England international.

In a separate report from Football Insider, Dier isn't in Postecoglou's squad plans moving forward despite returning to the substitutes bench in recent matches for the Lilywhites.

His contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning Spurs run the risk of letting the 29-year-old leave for free next year, and it looks as if a new centre-back is top of the to-do list in 2024.