There has been some Tottenham Hotspur team news ahead of Arsenal as manager Ange Postecoglou is forced to cope without a "top player" he loves.

Arsenal vs Tottenham preview

Both the Gunners and Lilywhites go head-to-head this afternoon in a highly-anticipated battle of the north Londoners. Postecoglou's side are currently enjoying their richest vein of form for quite some time; winning four out of their opening five Premier League matches while remaining unbeaten.

Impressive victories over Bournemouth, Man United and Burnley just prior to the international break began to showcase Spurs' brand new attacking style under Postecoglou, but they were forced to dig deep against Sheffield United last weekend.

Gustavo Hamer's opening goal against the run of play gifted United a shock second-half lead, but two very late goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski gifted Tottenham all three points and sent the home crowd into unbridled ecstasy.

Speaking after the match, Postecoglou urged supporters to carry on enjoying the thrill ride that is their newly-exciting Spurs team.

“No, no, no, let them go, let them go and enjoy it," said Postecoglou to the media.

"My role is not to burst people's bubbles. Let them get excited, let them get ahead of themselves. That's the beauty of being a supporter.

"They go through enough pain mate, you want to let them enjoy it. If they think we're going to be world beaters then great, that's up to us to match that expectation. Our supporters deserve to have some happiness and enjoy it any way they want to.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, are enjoying a near-identical run of form heading into the encounter. Mikel Arteta's men have clinched four wins out of a possible five as well, again remaining unbeaten, though in much grittier fashion.

Narrow wins over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Everton best exemplify the winner's mentality Arsenal players have showcased - despite not being in true attacking free-flow right now.

Arsenal also put on the late, late show against Man United in a 3-1 win just before internationals. Goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus deep into added time handed them a vital three points to keep chase with title rivals Man City.

Indeed, Arsenal and Tottenham's face-off at the Emirates this afternoon has been set up as a truly mouth-watering encounter.

Tottenham team news

Speaking ahead of the game, Postecoglou gave an update on his squad's fitness levels and the Spurs absentees.

Ivan Perisic is of course missing the encounter after his disastrous ACL injury in training mid-week, with the Tottenham boss instead giving an update on the likes of Giovani Lo Celso.

The former has been sidelined since Spurs' second-round Carabao Cup tie against Fulham, and according to Postecoglou, he won't be returning against Arsenal.

Lo Celso is apparently still a few weeks away from coming back, alongside fellow midfielders Bryan Gil and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Postecoglou explained in a pre-Arsenal press conference:

"Everyone from last week is in a good space. In terms of longer ones, two or three weeks away. Bryan Gil, Lo Celso, Bentancur, hopefully over the next few weeks they will slowly get involved in training."

Postecoglou is a big fan of Lo Celso, saying as much in pre-season. The Argentine has also been called a "top player" by fellow professionals, so he may well have been a brilliant option to call upon today.