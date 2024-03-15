Tottenham "might soon be forced" to replace a 25-year-old member of their squad who's "only their to tick a box", with his future looking far away from N17.

Spurs players who could leave this summer

There are currently many players who don't appear to fit into manager Ange Postecoglou's long-term plans.

To make room for potential new additions later in the year, the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil, who are both being regularly linked with the Spurs exit door, may well depart.

Hojbjerg, once a mainstay under previous head coaches Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho, has been reduced to more of a bit-part squad role during Postecoglou's tenure.

Least Tottenham game time for senior players since the start of the season Minutes (via WhoScored) Bryan Gil 191 Manor Solomon (injured for large periods) 198 Giovani Lo Celso 419 Rodrigo Bentancur (injured for large periods) 511 Oliver Skipp 572

The overwhelming majority of his appearances have come from the substitute's bench, but while the Dane is at least accumulating minutes, the same cannot be said for the likes of Gil and fellow midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Both have largely struggled for game time over 2023/2024, and it isn't unreasonable to think that Tottenham could look to cut their losses on the signings which just haven't worked out overall.

There is also the matter of Tottenham's loanees, as a host of senior players face uncertain futures upon returning to Hotspur Way this summer. Technical director Johan Lange may have to find buyers for Tanguy Ndombele, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Djed Spence, while reports suggest there is a strong chance Joe Rodon joins Leeds permanently.

Another curious case is that of back up keeper and Spurs academy product Brandon Austin, who has already turned 25 years of age.

Austin tipped for Tottenham exit as contract winds down

The Englishman, who counts towards Tottenham's homegrown quota, has been included in match-day squads but doesn't appear to seriously be in Postecoglou's thinking for the future project. He hasn't even made his senior debut for the club yet, which is pretty surprising considering his age.

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit John Wenham says that Spurs may soon be forced to replace Austin, as his contract expires this summer.

“Austin perhaps doesn’t want to sit around forever at Tottenham," said Wenham.

“Right now, he is just ticking a box as a homegrown player in the first-team squad, and he might want to go out there and start playing regularly himself.

“He might have already made the decision not to renew at Tottenham with his contract set to expire this summer, and Spurs might soon be forced to look for a homegrown goalkeeper to take his place in the squad.”

When Austin does move on, it will be interesting to see which suitors become available, as he's not been given a chance to prove his worth at senior level yet.