Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has lavished praise on a defender as Tottenham allegedly push for his signing.

Spurs want another centre-back after Dragusin

Despite agreeing a £25 million deal for Radu Dragusin from Genoa in the January window, reports have suggested that manager Ange Postecoglou wants another centre-back at N17.

Dragusin's arrival comes as a welcome relief for Spurs who were at one point suffering from a real injury crisis at centre-half. Indeed, both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were unavailable for sizeable chunks of the mid-season, with Postecoglou forced to play a makeshift pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies at various stages.

While van de Ven and Romero are both available again, it's clear that one or two key injuries can leave Spurs short of options in a very sudden fashion. Eric Dier also departed for Bayern Munich in January, so perhaps bringing in another defender would be wise.

Tottenham have been linked with a fair few options already, like Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite most recently.

The former's deal expires this summer as things stand, so he could be available for Spurs to sign on a Bosman, unless they're beaten to the punch by clubs abroad who can agree a pre-contract right now. Branthwaite, though, is a particularly interesting case as the 21-year-old plays a key role under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

The homegrown defender is even being chased by Real Madrid, according to The Daily Mail, who also claim Tottenham are "pushing" to sign Branthwaite and are among the sides making a "most concerted" effort for this summer.

Branthwaite has been in very impressive form since returning from a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season, with more praise being thrown in his direction.

Carragher praises "special" Branthwaite as Spurs push

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday, as transcribed by TBR, pundit Carragher has called Branthwaite a "special" player amid claims Spurs want to sign him.

“I think he is [special]. And what is really special as well is the amount of centre-backs we have in the Premier League aged 21 or younger," said Carragher.

“I remember being a young lad going in myself at Liverpool and it’s an unforgiven position, I had to go to full-back for the next three or four years and then go back to centre-back, so you can see the quality we have.

“Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo I think has been outstanding. But I think this lad has been pretty special and he’s a big part of why in my eyes Everton still have a great chance of staying up, him and his partnership with Tarkowski.”

Amid the Toffees' fierce relegation battle, their potential drop to the Championship could give Tottenham a big opportunity to tempt him down south.