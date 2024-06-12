Tottenham could propose out-of-favour winger Bryan Gil in a part-exchange bid to sign a prolific striker for Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Spurs looking to sign Harry Kane replacement

The north Londoners managed to secure Europa League football and displayed signs of real potential last season, despite the absence of club-record goalscorer and former superstar Harry Kane.

Kane joined Bayern Munich last season in a multi-million pound deal, going on to win the European golden shoe after scoring 36 goals in the Bundesliga alone. The England star was tipped to be a big miss last term, and replacing Kane was perhaps the toughest ask of Postecoglou's debut managerial campaign.

However, Son Heung-min instead took Kane's mantle with real aplomb - often featuring in a central striker role over the beginning of 2023/2024 before Richarlison started to get the nod as well.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions last season after Kane exit Goals Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Crustian Romero 5

Both players scored a combined 29 goals in all competitions for Tottenham, but with Richarlison attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Spurs open to selling, the time could be now to sign an out-and-out replacement for Kane.

Spurs have identified a striker as one of their top summer priorities, and have been linked with the likes of Brentford star Ivan Toney from the Premier League. Club ambassador Ledley King, speaking to talkSPORT recently, said Postecoglou needs a centre-forward to take them to next level.

“I still think that we need a centre forward," said King. "It’s difficult to find out who. Finding a top, top striker is at a premium.

"I really like [Alexander] Isak at Newcastle but that’s probably not going to happen. I like [Dominic] Solanke at Bournemouth, Evan Ferguson at Brighton. Solanke’s had a good season. I’d like to see us get an out-and-out striker.

“We conceded a lot of goals but if we improve going forward then that takes the load off the defenders. If the manager wants to play an attacking style of football it’s as simple as that. The full-backs are inside the pitch and of course that’s going to create space for the opposition, but you have to create in your style.

"The more we can strengthen our squad to play in the manager’s style of football in terms of being on the front foot that will see us concede fewer goals.”

While top number nines will come at a marquee price, a very astute option could be Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri.

Tottenham could offer Gil in swap deal for En-Nesyri

The striker, called "skilful" by former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell, scored 20 goals in all competitions last season, and could cost Spurs just £17 million.

That is according to Spanish news outlet El Mira, who also suggest that Gil could be used by Spurs in a swap deal for En-Nesyri to bring the price down. Despite interest in the forward from West Ham and Man United, doing a deal with Tottenham is seen as a more "attractive" option for Sevilla as a result.