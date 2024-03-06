Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy have been told they could be set for a "huge loss" on another one of their players this summer, with it looking likely that a fair few don't have a future under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs players who could leave the club this summer

While Postecoglou's arrival has helped to transform certain players, there are also those who have become surplus to requirements.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, once a mainstay under Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho, is now mainly a back-up and has made the vast majority of his appearances from the substitutes bench this season. The Dane has been regularly linked with a Spurs exit for quite some time but elected to remain in the January window, which is the same for young winger Bryan Gil.

Gil is being tipped to leave Tottenham in the summer, though, given his decision to stay in north London hasn't resulted in more minutes on the pitch.

There is also the small matter of Spurs players out on loan, with Tanguy Ndombele, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon all out on temporary spells and facing uncertain futures at the club. The latter is currently on loan at Brentford, where he's made seven league appearances and registered an assist for Thomas Frank's side.

Postecoglou doesn't appear to favour Reguilon, as the Spaniard was shipped out to Brentford immediately after a previous half-season loan at Man United earlier in the campaign.

Tottenham told they are set for "huge loss" on Reguilon

Signed from Sevilla in 2020 for around £28 million, Reguilon hasn't quite realised his potential in north London and is out of contract next year.

Speaking to Tottenham News, club expert John Wenham, who sometimes breaks news on his Lilywhite Rose social media channels, believes Levy is set for a "huge loss" on Reguilon at Spurs this summer.

“I know he has featured for Brentford, but with a year left on his contract this summer it is hard to imagine Spurs getting any more than £8million for him, which is a huge loss.

Sergio Reguilon's best league games for Brentford and Man United this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Wolves 0-2 Brentford 8.13 Chelsea 2-2 Brentford 7.37 Man United 0-3 Bournemouth 7.26 Man United 1-0 Luton 7.10 Brentford 1-3 Man City 7.03

“A lot of people have told me that Reguilon should have been kept as a backup left-back rather than Ben Davies, but people seem to forget that Postecoglou did have a close look at him in pre-season.

“He started Reguilon in three or four of those games and decided that he wasn’t for him. Reguilon is very chaotic, he is not good defensively and he needs to be moved on.”

The former La Liga ace, who once featured in the division's Team of the Year in 2019/2020, has certainly dwindled after first joining Tottenham with a lot of promise - so it remains to be seen exactly how much Levy and co can recuperate for him.