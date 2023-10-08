Tottenham Hotspur have made inroads to bring in a new teenage addition following recent developments at Hotspur Way, according to reports.

Latest Tottenham news...

Spurs overcame a tough test on Saturday against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, running out 1-0 victors over the Premier League newcomers thanks to a smart finish from defender Micky van de Ven. Despite being reduced to ten men due to Yves Bissouma's sending off on the stroke of half-time for a second bookable offence, Tottenham rallied against a dogged opponent to dig out an excellent three points, something which delighted boss Ange Postecoglou in his post-match press conference.

Cited by Football London, Postecoglou stated: "I thought the lads handled it really well (Bissouma red card). They stayed calm and composed. They gave up a couple of chances but for the most part, kept them away from our goal. We were always a threat going the other way. As you said, in the end just the sheer will and effort of them to make sure we won, not just the starters but the guys coming on, it was a great collective effort."

In other news, Football Insider report that Tottenham are set to be one of several competitors for the signature of Al-Ittihad winger Jota in the January transfer window. The outlet claim that Jota could be targeted owing to long-term injuries sustained by Spurs duo Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic, which could breed a reunion between the Portuguese attacker and his former manager Postecoglou, who brought him to Celtic in 2021.

Tottenham also have belief that they could win the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher if he doesn't put pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham transfer news - teenager on trial

Tottenham signings since Ange Postecoglou's arrival Player Previous club Fee Brennan Johnson Nottingham Forest £47.5 million Guglielmo Vicario Empoli £17.2 million Dejan Kulusevski (deal made permanent) Juventus £25.9 million Micky van de Ven Wolfsburg £43.5 million Pedro Porro (deal made permanent) Sporting Clube de Portugal £39 million Manor Solomon Shakhtar Donetsk Free agent Alejo Veliz Rosario Central Undisclosed Ashley Phillips Blackburn Rovers £2 million James Maddison Leicester City £40 million All fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

Reliable journalist Alan Nixon provided a Tottenham transfer update on Patreon, claiming Spurs are looking to sign Norwich City's teenage goalkeeper Dylan Thompson and have taken him on trial at Hotspur Way. Tottenham appear to be keen on signing the youngster and would be happy to pay a compensation fee for his services, with movement on a potential deal possibly happening in the near future.

Securing the arrival of young talent could be key to long-term planning processes in north London as the Lilywhites aim to challenge at the top end of the English pyramid for the coming years. Northern Ireland-born England youth international striker Jamie Donley has already been in and around the first-team squad at Tottenham this term and it remains to be seen who else could enter the fold over the course of the coming months, with a move for Thompson one to watch over the coming weeks.