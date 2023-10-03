Tottenham Hotspur could be about to lose one of their senior squad members, who a new report claim is hoping to form a reunion with a former manager in January.

How have Tottenham started the season?

In the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou’s side have made an outstanding start to the new campaign having won five and drawn two of their opening seven matches, so having taken 17 points from a possible 21, they find themselves second in the table, as per Sky Sports.

The Lilywhites, who are just one point behind current leaders Manchester City, and Arsenal, are the only two teams left in the division to remain unbeaten which shows the incredible effort that the squad have put in, but there is one player who has fallen out of favour.

Having first moved to N17 from Sporting CP back in 2014, Eric Dier has made a total of 360 appearances to date, making him the third longest-serving member behind Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies, though there’s a chance that he could be on the move in January.

The Spurs centre-back’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season meaning that the start of the new year will be the manager’s final opportunity to cash in should he not want to risk losing the 29-year-old for free, which doesn’t sound like it will be the case.

Is Eric Dier leaving Tottenham?

According to Football Insider, Dier is expected to "seriously consider" a possible reunion with Jose Mourinho should AS Roma pursue their interest further in January.

In recent days, Spurs' ex-boss has been linked with a swoop for the veteran after he learned that he doesn't have a part to play in the long-term future of the club under Postecoglou. England's international had offers to leave over the summer, but he chose to stay and fight for his place despite being made aware by chiefs that he was allowed to go.

How much does Eric Dier earn?

At Tottenham, Dier currently pockets £85k-per-week which is the same as new star man Pedro Porro, as per Capology, so it’s certainly not fair that a player low down in the pecking order earns the same amount as the latter, therefore, he should be removed from the books as quickly as possible so that the extra cash can be put towards funding new signings.

Sponsored by Nike, the defender is also yet to make a single appearance for the club in any competition so far this season so it’s pointless keeping him in the building when he’s not going to be used, and even when he is, he fails to make a positive impact.

During the 2022/23 Premier League term, Dier ranked as Spurs’ 14th best-performing defensive player out of 29 squad members having averaged just 0.9 tackles per game, via WhoScored, form which saw him slammed “dreadful” by journalist Josh Bunting, so the sooner he is out of the door, surely the better in both the eyes of Postecoglou and Daniel Levy.