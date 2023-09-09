Journalist Pete O'Rourke has shared how Tottenham Hotspur are planning to replace the out-of-favour Eric Dier in the January window.

Who have Spurs signed 2023?

Popular new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou moved to bring in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson over the summer.

The aforementioned stars, while not all set to be an immediate part of the first team, come in as the first crop of new players tailored towards Postecoglou's new-look, open and attack-minded Tottenham system.

Thus far, Tottenham and Postecoglou's off-field decisions have proved totally justified, with Spurs currently sitting second in the Premier League table after a run of three wins over their opening four top flight matches.

In that time, the Lilywhites have racked up 11 goals over what has been a very impressive unbeaten streak; a run which showcases Postecoglou's exciting philosophy to devastating effect.

Who is leaving Tottenham?

Chairman Daniel Levy, before Chief Football Officer Scott Munn's arrival, also offloaded striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele during what was a busy summer transfer period.

Other members of the Spurs squad face uncertain futures, as the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Hugo Lloris and Dier are all repeatedly linked with departures.

The latter defender, who is yet to play a single minute of Postecoglou's debut campaign, is reported to have even held talks with Levy over his future at the club.

This is despite being a previous favourite of ex-Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who lavished him with praise last campaign.

"What I can tell you is that Eric has improved a lot since I arrived," said Conte.

"We are talking about a reliable player, 100 per cent focused in every game. He is not a player who alternates with a big performance then a drop. He is providing great continuity in his role and playing every game.

"I can also tell you he is a really good guy, with great will, desire to work and improve. He knows he has space for improvement and I see every day in his eyes the desire to become stronger, to become a top defender."

Dier's contract expires in 2024 and Spurs couldn't find a suitor before September 1, meaning they could look to January for a solution.

As per Football Insider and journalist O'Rourke, a transfer plan has come to light on how the club may seek to replace the Englishman.

Indeed, it is believed the north Londoners, and by extension Postecoglou, are "plotting to sell" Dier and sign Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo as a replacement.

Tottenham were interested in signing the 25-year-old this summer, O'Rourke writes, and are likely to revisit a move for him in January - on either a pre-contract agreement or there and then for a cut-price fee.

Adarabioyo's deal expires in 2024, meaning Fulham aren't exactly in a position to demand high figures for his signature.

How good is Tosin Adarabioyo?

Adarabioyo has played just a one solitary league minute under Marco Silva this season, but did stand out as one of Fulham's best performers by average match rating over 2022/2023, according to WhoScored.

He's even been called "magnificent" by members of the media for some of his displays over the years.