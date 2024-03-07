A club are preparing to lose one of their star players this summer, as Tottenham allegedly push to sign him for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs compiling summer transfer shortlist

Ever since the January window's end, reports have suggested that Spurs are already in full preparation for the summer.

Reliable media sources claim that Postecoglou's side are keen to sign a winger as their "major" summer capture (Miguel Delaney), while others believe that a new striker to replace Harry Kane could be in the offing as well.

It appears the wider recruitment team, lead by technical director Johan Lange and chief football officer Scott Munn, are working on the possibility of bringing in fresh attacking options after a positive debut season for Postecoglou as head coach.

However, there are also suggestions that Spurs could look to bring in another centre-back this summer. Indeed, the north Londoners are apparently keen to reinforce their back line further after the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa in January.

They apparently intend to sign two "top-level" centre-backs this year, and with Dragusin out the way, they want to bring in another.

"The situation hasn't changed, and Tottenham have always intended to sign two top-level centre-backs across 2024," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport last month.

"They’ve got one through the door, and now, in the summer window, the plan is to go after another. Calafiori and Morato might be mentioned now, but the net is being cast wider than that. They’ve got some interesting options opening up to them. Still, from what I understand, they’re not committing at this stage, even though they want to make early moves in the summer transfer window similar to how they did in the winter market.”

There have been a fair few defensive aces linked in this regard, and one who keeps on being mentioned is Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

Jarrad Branthwaite's best league games for Everton this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Brighton 1-1 Everton 7.74 Everton 3-0 Newcastle 7.65 West Ham 0-1 Everton 7.64 Everton 2-0 Chelsea 7.46 Everton 0-0 Aston Villa 7.29

The Englishman is a fixture in Sean Dyche's elevens, week in and week out - playing a key role for Everton in their battle to avoid relegation.

He's started 24 Premier League matches as a mainstay for the Toffees since returning from a productive loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last year, and this has enticed interest from Spurs. The Daily Mail recently claimed that Tottenham are pushing hard to sign Branthwaite, and making a "concerted effort" ahead of the summer.

Everton "preparing to lose" Branthwaite

Sharing an update, The Mirror have a small line claiming Everton are "preparing to lose" Branthwaite this summer amid interest from Spurs and Man United.

They're even eyeing a potential replacement for the star who Jamie Carragher called "special", with Hull City ace Jacob Greaves on their radar. However, according to inews, the Lilywhites may have to pay a pretty penny for Branthwaite - who the Merseysiders value at around £100 million.