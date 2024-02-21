Former Tottenham goalkeeper and Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has shared what he's heard from "inside" Spurs about first-team plans for a "real talent".

Spurs seeking some of Europe's best talent

The Lilywhites' policy of recruiting some of Europe's finest talents has been well-documented in recent months.

On the January transfer window's deadline day, they sensationally beat European heavyweights Barcelona to the signing of teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall, who has since been loaned back out to Djurgardens IF in Sweden.

They also attempted to bring in Norway starlet Antonio Nusa on a deal from Club Brugge. While that deal fell through, there are some suggestions that Spurs could still sign Nusa this year and a move to north London has not definitely been ruled out.

As revealed by football.london reporter Alasdair Gold last month, bringing in some of world football's most exciting young prodigies is something to watch out for at Spurs, as they continue to try and replicate similar deals which saw the likes of Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr become rip-roaring first team successes.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace (Home) March 2nd Aston Villa (Away) March 10th Fulham (Away) March 16th Luton (Home) March 30th West Ham (Away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (Home) April 6th Newcastle (Away) April 13th Man City (Home) April 20th Arsenal (Home) April 27th Liverpool (Away) May 4th

In terms of Bergvall, the midfielder already has a very big reputation, and it is believed that the Scandinavian could well come straight into the first team next season.

Paul Robinson shared Bergvall plan from "inside" Spurs

Speaking to Tottenham News, Robinson has shared the plan for Bergvall from "inside" Tottenham, with the pundit claiming he is being implemented into Ange Postecoglou's squad right from the off.

“From what I hear about the player he’s a real talent," said Robinson.

"We’re not overly versed on watching his games or know too much about him, but now that you know that Tottenham have signed him and you’ve done a bit of research on him you know that Tottenham were going head-to-head with Barcelona to sign him.

“From what I’m hearing from inside the club he’s coming in next season in pre-season as part of the first-team squad. He’s not coming in as a youngster with prospects who could potentially be loaned out again.

“He’s that good. I mean from what I’m hearing he’s coming in preseason and he will hit the ground running and be in contention for a starting place next year and be part of the squad.

“He’s a quality player for his age. Look at the experience that he’s got, the amount of games that he’s played, and just the interest around Europe. For Tottenham to beat the other teams that were going for him it’s a huge coup for them and I think he’ll be a fantastic addition next season. It’s exciting to get such a good-quality young prospect coming to the club.”