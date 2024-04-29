After a debut season that looks destined to end in top four failure, Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention towards the summer transfer window, in which they could get one over on North London rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites haven't been afraid to back Postecoglou, with the likes of Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison among the players to have arrived last summer, whilst Harry Kane headed out the exit door in North London. But that backing, although resulting in some impressive glimpses, is yet to result in a Champions League return barring a late turnaround.

Their lack of depth has come at a cost in the current campaign, arguably making the summer transfer window a vital one in Postecoglou's reign, which has seen the rumour mill already get underway. The likes of Ivan Toney and Eberechi Eze have already been linked with moves from across London in deals that would go a long way in bridging the gap on the Premier League's top four, but it's outside of England where Spurs could land a key improvement.

According to Caught Offside via TeamTalk, Tottenham are eyeing a move to sign Javi Guerra ahead of Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer. The Valencia midfielder is a man in-demand and could leave the La Liga side for around €50-60m (£42-51m), despite his release clause sitting at a hefty €100million (£85m) this summer.

As Spurs look to bridge the gap on the Champions League places, splashing the cash to welcome a player of Guerra's calibre and potential would be the perfect way for Postecoglou and the Lilywhites to start their summer business. What's more, the 20-year-old would only help unlock Maddison even further to hand those in North London a boost elsewhere on the pitch.

"Intelligent" Guerra would unleash Maddison

As impressive as Maddison has been in his debut season at Spurs, he has lacked a midfield partner to truly unlock his best talents. It's a job that Yves Bissouma and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have struggled to consistently perform, but one that Guerra could step into for years to come, improving along the way.

Without the lure of Champions League football, however, Spurs will be left in a difficult position to negotiate ahead of the likes of Arsenal this summer. Instead, Postecoglou must pitch the project that he is currently building - a project which we've seen promising glimpses of this season.

At just over £50m though, Guerra is a player that Spurs should do everything to chase this summer in a move that would replace the likely outgoing Hojbjerg, unlock Maddison and hand Postecogou a player who is expected to only get even better. The Valencia man is certainly one to watch in the coming months.