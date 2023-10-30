Tottenham Hotspur are keen to strike a deal for a new overseas central player in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Since the beginning of the season, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg has only made one start and has been introduced as a substitute on eight occasions in the Premier League (WhoScored - Hojbjerg stats), highlighting how out of favour he’s become under Ange Postecoglou.

Therefore, Denmark’s international is reportedly hoping to move onto new pastures in the early stages of next year should his game time not improve between now and the upcoming window opening (Tipsbladet), meaning that the boss may have to enter the market to find a suitable replacement should he depart.

The Lilywhites manager appears to have set his sights on Paris Saint-Germain’s central midfielder Fabian Ruiz as the ideal candidate, with his target having made a total of 47 appearances at the Parc des Princes since moving there from Napoli last summer (Transfermarkt - Ruiz statistics).

Luis Enrique’s 27-year-old still has just under another four years remaining on his deal (PSG contracts), but regardless of his solid transfer situation, that hasn’t stopped the hierarchy from at least wanting to try and bring him to the Premier League.

Spurs considering swoop for Fabian Ruiz

According to Spanish reports (via Caught Offside), Tottenham are interested in Fabian Ruiz. PSG’s star is “likely to be tempted” to join should chiefs table a concrete proposal, with the top-flight seen as an “attractive option” compared to other leagues around the world. Spurs are fond of the talisman’s experience and versatility to operate everywhere across the midfield, so it’ll be intriguing to see whether this is a move that comes to fruition in January.

Ruiz has previously been described as an “artist” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for the consistently high standard of performances he creates on the pitch, and it’s fair to say that he is equally as strong at both ends of the field defensively and offensively.

Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed ace is currently recording a 90.3% pass success rate so he’s extremely calm and composed in possession, but he also loves to get stuck into challenges and win back the ball for his team where he’s averaging 1.7 tackles per game in Ligue 1 (WhoScored - Ruiz stats).

Fabian Ruiz's Style Of Play Likes to do layoffs Likes to play short passes Likes to tackle (Data via WhoScored)

Enrique’s £152k-per-week earner (PSG salaries), is additionally capable of contributing to efforts in the final third having posted 61 involvements (33 goals and 28 assists) since the start of his career, which will be yet another attractive attribute to Postecoglou.

Finally, Ruiz already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured five pieces of silverware for club and country since bursting onto the professional scene, so he could be able to bring a winning mentality to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.