Former Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici, who still advises the club on an unofficial consultancy basis, is said to be blown away by a young Spurs player's commitment and dedication to improve.

Paratici's new role at Spurs

Despite his worldwide ban from football activity, Paratici still plays a role in helping the Lilywhites successfully orchestrate their transfer plans for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Indeed, there are reports that Paratici is set to play a key role in Spurs' search for a striker this summer, with Postecoglou strongly hinting at the Italian's transfer involvement in a recent press conference.

"I don't have a lot of dialogue with too many people. That's how I structure my working life, I keep these things to a minimum," said Postecoglou on Paratici when asked at the end of the January transfer window.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th

"Obviously I know Fabio and every now and then we'll exchange messages or calls. He's a smart guy and you can see that he's got a great eye for talent but within the workings of the club and what I do, I don't have that kind of engagement. Not just with Fabio but with most people.

"It's more about what the priority is right now, this week, and my focus is on the football and the football department."

It's clear the former Juventus chief had a behind-the-scenes role in helping technical director Johan Lange and chief football officer Scott Munn bring in Postecoglou's transfer targets, including defender Radu Dragusin in a £25 million deal from Genoa.

The Romania international looks likely to make his full starting debut this weekend away to Fulham, with defender Micky van de Ven picking up a hamstring injury in their 4-0 win at Aston Villa last weekend.

Paratici blown away by Dragusin's commitment

According to The Athletic, Paratici is said to have been blown away by Dragusin's commitment and dedication to improve. The 51-year-old also believes he has shades of Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini, which comes as very high praise indeed for Tottenham's winter capture.

Dragusin's agent, Florin Manea, appeared to back the player's hard-working nature in an interview with Fanatik earlier this week.

“They had a well-laid plan," said Manea on Dragusin and the club's intention on using him.

"He had to wait his turn and help his team. It was natural, because the two centre-backs played very well together and it was hard to take them out. From one point of view, it wasn’t normal to take them out.

“I was talking to someone at the club and he told me he’s training exceptionally well. You can’t blame him. Training is like a match for Radu. That’s what we’ve been aiming for for years. The way you train is the way you play.”