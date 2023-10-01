Tottenham Hotspur have made a very impressive start to the campaign and club chiefs are delighted with one player's performances since moving to north London, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham Hotspur?

Spurs could be set for one of their defenders to leave the club in the January transfer window, with Football Insider claiming that Eric Dier is subject of interest from Serie A giants Roma, who are managed by ex-Lilywhites man Jose Mourinho.

The report states that the England international would seriously contemplate a reunion with the Portuguese football icon, given that he has not featured in a single minute of action for Tottenham this campaign and is out of the reckoning under Ange Postecoglou.

Aksam Spor via TEAMtalk indicate that Spurs are keen on bringing in Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson; however, they will face stiff competition from La Liga outfit Sevilla to sign the Denmark international. Nelsson is said to have a release clause of around €25 million inserted into his contract at the Turkish champions, though his current employers are attempting to raise this figure to €30 million, which would equate to roughly £29.95 million.

On the pitch, Spurs are in an excellent run of form and have yet to lose a single Premier League match this campaign, situating them in second place with 17 points from seven matches and one behind league leaders Manchester City.

Cited by The Daily Mail, former Celtic boss Postecoglou has had his say regarding VAR following Luis Diaz being on the end of a contentious decision that saw what looked like a perfectly good goal denied in Tottenham's 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday, which would've given the visitors the lead in north London.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Postecoglou stated: "I think I'm on record as saying that I've never really been a fan of it (VAR) since it came in. Not for any other reason than I think that it complicates areas of the game that I thought were pretty clear in the past, but I can see at the same time why it was inevitable that technology would come in."

Who has impressed since joining Tottenham Hotspur?

Taking to social media platform X, transfer guru Romano has revealed that Tottenham are delighted with the impact new goalkeeper Gugliemo Vicario has made since arriving at the Lilywhites, as he stated: "Tottenham are very happy with Guglielmo Vicario and his impact with English football. Understand real fee invested by Spurs to sign Vicario from Empoli was €19m. Top signing."

In his post, Romano also alluded to Vicario's real transfer fee of €19 million, which was previously claimed to be around €20 million in a report from TNT Sports when the Udine-born star joined Tottenham, showing how it was actually slightly less.

Impressively, Vicario has managed to record a save percentage of 81.8% in the Premier League this term and has made several important saves when called upon between the sticks, as per FBRef. Tottenham finally look to have found a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris and fans will hope he remains at the club for many years to come, improving along the way.